Anderson Homes introduces nonprofits to new homeowners with “Giving Back Starts at Home”

Anderson Homes continues to support local nonprofits with their annual campaign.

Anderson Homes announced its fourth annual “Giving Back Starts at Home” promotion, which runs from Nov. 1 until Jan. 31, 2022.

Any homeowner who closes escrow or is expected to close escrow between November 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022 qualifies. The program dates were extended into 2022. Anderson Homes’ Executive Assistant Ashleigh Anderson said the company “decided to extend the dates because some homes have been delayed due to all of the supply chain and building issues you’ve heard about in the news!” Even if a homeowner can’t close until January, Anderson said, “We will still have buyers select a charity prior to the end of the year so we can continue to support the selected local nonprofits

The Hollister nonprofits selected this year:

BenitoLink, San Benito’s community supported nonprofit news.

Promotion will run November 1 – January 31, 2022.

Any homeowner who is in contract during those dates can choose one of several selected nonprofits for a $500 donation from the Anderson Family.

This is the fourth annual “Giving Back Starts at Home” campaign in Hollister, and the third in Los Banos.

Anderson Homes has donated $43,500 from this promotion alone since it began four years ago!

To learn more about this program that supports local nonprofits and introduces new homeowners to the public service work these nonprofits do, readers can go to the Anderson Homes website: Giving Back – Anderson Homes Anderson Homes (anderson-homes.com)