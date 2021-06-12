Anzar seniors graduation includes parade through San Juan Bautista

Graduation was bittersweet for seniors for having not been able to be with friends or participate in school activities during most of their last year in high school.

Anzar High School’s graduating class ended their school year with seniors borne through downtown San Juan Bautista in a parade of cars. Beginning at San Juan School and ending at the Luck Library. The 10-block-long journey along Third Street took over half an hour, with spectators along the way shouting out their congratulations to the celebrating students.

It was a bittersweet moment for many of the participants who saw very little of the campus during the school year. In-person teaching was resumed only eight weeks ago, with students having the option to return to regular classes or continue remote learning as they had done since the start of the school year.

“It was sad for me because I wanted to spend the year with my friends,” said Cassandra Hernandez. “I had wanted to play basketball in my senior year but it did not happen. I am happy because I am going to get my diploma, but I am also sad because I wanted a ceremony for graduation, not just being in a car.” Hernandez, 17, plans to go to Gavilan College with the goal of becoming a registered nurse.

Marissa Garcia, 17, is also planning on becoming a nurse and will be attending Fresno State. “This last year was really hard,” Garcia said, “but I still enjoyed it. I cherished every moment I had back on campus, being able to be back with friends. I do feel like I am missing out on something by not being in a ceremony with my peers, but I do appreciate from the bottom of my heart that we have this event.”

“The first half of the year was very frustrating and sad because we didn’t think we would ever go back to school,” said Raul Pantoja, 18. “Once we were able to go back to school it was very refreshing to see our friends again and get back to some kind of normal. I don’t think I learned as much online, so it was exciting to be back in a classroom. But I don’t like this graduation. It feels like you drive through and then you go on about your day. I miss the speeches and being nervous before your name is called.”

The next step for senior Blake Sloma, 18, is studying Marine Science at Cabrillo College. While disappointed by not having a ceremony at the school, he saw a positive side to the parade.

“I have grandparents and family who would have wanted to be there,” he said, “and they would not have been able to come if we had to keep to social distancing. I get the good side and the bad side, but at least we have something. You have to make the best of things.”

Representatives from Anzar High School and the San Juan-Aromas School District declined to comment on the graduation event.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.