Appreciation and support for local news expands during COVID-19

Four-hundred newsrooms, including BenitoLink, get boost of $5,000 for additional coronavirus-related reporting for their communities.

Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions being put in place, BenitoLink board members, journalists and staff met to discuss news coverage and the budget during their annual retreat in March. Photo by Leslie David.

What good news looks like to a strapped but hardworking local news provider. Photo of message from BenitoLink email. Photo by Leslie David.

The massive financial effort by Facebook, Lenfest and other local news supporters is happening all over the United States and Canada.

Leslie David is BenitoLink’s executive director.

BenitoLink can continue to serve its readers with the kind of public service news San Benito County needs, as residents do their best to handle COVID-19 as a community. San Benito’s local nonprofit news provider was granted $5,000 from Facebook, Lenfest Institute and several other local news funders, allowing us to continue giving our readers essential information. Acting swiftly, multiple foundations collaborated on the effort to strengthen local news by offering quick funds to 400 newsrooms so they could immediately put to use their COVID-19 reporting grants. Another round of funding was announced April 13, promising more support for local coronavirus-related reporting and news operations throughout North America.

“We are seeing spikes in engagement in local news since the spread of COVID-19,” said Josh Mabry, Facebook local news partnerships lead, on a call to BenitoLink from New York City on April 9. “People are suddenly referring to local news because they want to know their families are safe.”

Mabry is right, BenitoLink readership grew during the peak of the virus, going from an average of 30,000 readers a month to just under 45,000. Facebook’s Mabry thanked BenitoLink staff directly for its “community service” saying that in times like these, people realize that “dependable local information is critically needed.” Recent research shows that readers tend to trust their local news more than national or regional news.

The Lenfest Institute, in partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project (FJP), Local Media Association, News Media Canada, and The Independent News Challenge announced that 400 North American local news organizations would receive grants to support their coronavirus reporting. BenitoLink confirmed a few days later that the local nonprofit news site is one of the 400.

The grant was great news to the BenitoLink staff and reporters. Since the coronavirus appeared in the county, BenitoLink team members have put in long hours and pulled together massive amounts of information on health safety, locations where essential items could be found, and promptly helped local businesses and nonprofits announce the cancellation or postponement of numerous events. BenitoLink was busting past its monthly story budget with information that had to be shared. Because of the grants, small newsrooms like BenitoLink can continue doing their work and serving their communities, instead of cutting back due to lack of support.

“When the crisis started to pop and the pandemic became clear,” Mabry said, “we expanded our funding and others joined in. We know local news providers are hurting, advertising is dropping, but the need has never been greater. We just want Facebook to be part of the solution.”

Mabry, who is running the massive effort for Facebook, worked in local tv for 12 years in his hometown of Topeka, Kansas. He said he remembers the job means “wearing a lot of hats” and that Facebook wants to help news keep “telling local stories.”

The Facebook Journalism Project Community Network is sending out funds to publishers located in 48 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and several provinces and territories in Canada. The $5,000 grant is to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in their communities.

The grant approval mentions more local news funding will be offered: “The Facebook Journalism Project doubled the total grant pool to $2 million after more than 200 publishers applied in the first 48 hours after the application launched. The expansion made it possible to help an even greater number of newsrooms navigate the economic impact of the outbreak. The grants will help fulfill needs such as remote work, increasing frequency of publishing, combating misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups.”

The following is a list of the 400 local news providers that received the first round of COVID-19 reporting grants.

UNITED STATES

Alabama

WVAS-FM, Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL

Selma Newspapers, Inc., Selma, AL

Alaska

Raven Radio Foundation/KCAW, Sitka, AK

Sol de Medianoche, Anchorage, AK

Arizona

Casa Grande Dispatch, Casa Grande, AZ (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Herald/Review Media, Sierra Vista, AZ (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Lake Powell Chronicle, Page, AZ (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Today’s News-Herald, Lake Havasu City, AZ (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, AZ

Yuma Sun, Yuma, AZ

Arkansas

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, AR (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Saline Courier, Benton, AR

California

Acción Latina, San Francisco, CA

Alhambra Source, Alhambra, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, CA (View coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Bakersfield Californian, Bakersfield, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

BenitoLink.com, Hollister, CA

Black Voice News, Riverside, CA

California Black Media, Sacramento, CA

Capital & Main, Los Angeles, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

CatchLight, San Francisco, CA

The Center for Investigative Reporting, Emeryville, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Coachella Valley Independent, Cathedral City, CA

EdSource Inc., Oakland, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

El Clasificado, Norwalk, CA

Inewsource, San Diego, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

KQED, San Francisco, CA (Read coronavirus-related resources here.)

KSQD, Santa Cruz, CA

L.A. Focus Newspaper, Inglewood, CA

Lake County News, Lakeport, CA

Lodi News-Sentinel, Lodi, CA

Long Beach Post, Long Beach, CA

Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), Oxnard, CA

The Mendocino Voice, Willits, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Menifee 24/7, Menifee CA

Mission Local, San Francisco, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

On the 101, Santa Maria, CA

The Porterville Recorder, Porterville, CA

Public Media Group of Southern California / KCET, Burbank, CA (IN)

San Bernardino Community College District KVCR/FNX TV/Radio – FNX, San Bernardino, CA

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper, San Diego, CA (Read coronavirus-related resources here.)

The San Fernando Sun, San Fernando, CA

San Francisco Public Press, San Francisco, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

San José Spotlight, San José, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Santa Cruz Local, Santa Cruz, CA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Santa Ynez Valley Star, Solvang, CA

SF Station, San Francisco, CA

Westside Story Newspaper, San Bernardino, CA

Colorado

The Colorado Independent, Denver, CO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

CPRNews, Centennial, CO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Gunnison Country Times, Gunnison, CO

Montrose Daily Press, Montrose, CO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Ouray County Plaindealer, Ridgway, CO

Pagosa Local News, Pagosa Springs, CO

Rocky Mountain Public Media, Denver, CO (Read coronavirus-related resources here.)

Sentinel Colorado, Aurora, CO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Connecticut

The Connecticut Mirror, Hartford, CT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Record-Journal, Meriden, CT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Valley Independent Sentinel, Ansonia, CT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Waterbury Observer, Waterbury, CT

Delaware

Delaware Public Media, Dover, DE (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Florida

Friends of WLRN, Miami, FL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Lake Okeechobee News, Okeechobee, FL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Orlando Weekly, Orlando, FL

Osprey Observer Newspapers, Valrico, FL

South Florida PBS, Miami, FL

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, FL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

WEDU, Tampa, FL

The West Volusia Beacon, DeLand, FL

WJCT, Inc., Jacksonville, FL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Georgia

Americus Times-Recorder, LLC, Americus, GA

The Atlanta Voice, Atlanta, GA

Foundation for Public Broadcasting in Georgia, Atlanta, GA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Gainesville Times, Gainesville, GA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

LaGrange Newsmedia, LLC., La Grange

MundoHispánico Digital Network, Atlanta, GA

The Newnan Times-Herald, Newnan, GA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Southern Community Newspapers, Inc, Lawrenceville, GA

Hawaii

The Garden Island, Lihue, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat, Honolulu, HI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Idaho

APG – East Idaho/Utah, Pocatello, ID (Read coronavirus related coverage in Idaho State Journal, Post Register, and HJ News. )

Idaho Press, Nampa, ID (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Illinois

Block Club Chicago, Chicago, IL

Borderless Magazine NFP, Chicago, IL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Chicago Reader L3C, Chicago, IL

Chicago Public Media / WBEZ, Chicago, IL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Cicero Independiente, Cicero, IL

The Navigator, Albion, IL

Shaw Media, Crystal Lake, IL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

South Side Weekly, Chicago, IL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

WTTW, Chicago, IL (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Indiana

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, Indianapolis, IN

Freelancer – NUVO, Carmel, IN

Parke County Sentinel, Rockville, IN

Indiana Public Media, Bloomington IN(Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Iowa

Carroll Times Herald, Carroll, Iowa (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Little Village, Iowa City, IA

La Prensa Iowa, Denison, IA

Spencer Daily Reporter, Spencer, IA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Kansas

The Community Voice, Wichita, KS

Harvey County Now, Newton, KS

High Plains Public Radio, Garden City, KS

Kansas Public Telecommunications Service, Wichita, KS

KMUW, Wichita, KS (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Kentucky

Al Dia en America LLC, Louisville, KY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Bluegrass Newsmedia, LLC, Danville, KY (Read coverage from The Winchester Sun, The Advocate-Messenger, and The Interior Journal.)

Frankfort Newsmedia, LLC, Frankfort, KY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Kentucky Public Radio, Louisville, KY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Kentucky Standard, Bardstown, KY(IN)

Lexington Herald-Leader/CivicLex, Lexington, KY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, KY

Louisiana

The Current, Lafayette, LA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Lens NOLA, New Orleans, LA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Times-Picayune, Baton Rouge, LA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Maine

Amjambo Africa, Portland, ME (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Bangor Daily News, Bangor, ME (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Pine Tree Watch, Hallowell, ME

Maryland

Maryland Matters, Takoma Park, MD (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

WYPR Your Public Radio Corporation, Baltimore, MD

Massachusetts

The 016 LLC, Worcester, MA

Bay State Banner, Dorchester, MA

Daily Hampshire Gazette, Northampton, MA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Dorchester Reporter, Boston, MA

Hull Times Media Group, Inc., Hull, MA

MasTV/El Planeta LLC, Somerville, MA

New Bedford Guide, New Bedford, MA

Michigan

Center for Michigan/Bridge Magazine, Ann Arbor, MI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here. )

Detour Media LLC, Detroit, MI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Detroit Public Television, Detroit, MI

Detroit Free Press, Detroit, MI

Flint Beat, Flint, MI (Read coronavirus-related coverage and resources here.)

Graham Media Group, Detroit, MI

East Lansing Info, East Lansing, MI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Pride Source, Livonia MI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Minnesota

AIIR/The AfricaPaper, Minneapolis, MN

Cook County Community Radio, Marais, MN

Insight News, Minneapolis, MN

Long Prairie Leader, Long Prairie, MN

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Minneapolis, MN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

MinnPost, Minneapolis, MN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Pine Knot News, Cloquet, MN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Rochester Post Bulletin, Rochester, MN

Sahan Journal, Saint Paul, MN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Star Publications,Sauk Centre, MN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Swift County Monitor-News, Benson, MN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Twin Cities PBS – Next Avenue, Saint Paul, MN

UpTake Institute, Saint Paul, MN

Mississippi

Laurel Leader-Call, Laurel, MS (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jackson, MS (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Natchez Newspapers Inc., Natchez MS

Oxford Newsmedia, LLC, Oxford, MS

Picayune Item, Picayune, MS

Missouri

The Beacon, Kansas City, MO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Houston Herald, Houston, MO

The Missourian Publishing Co., Washington, MO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO

Southeast Missourian, Cape Girardeau, MO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

St. Louis Public Radio, St. Louis, MO (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Montana

Montana Free Press, Helena, MT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Montana Senior News, Kalispell, MT

Sidney Herald, Sidney, MT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Nebraska

Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement, Omaha, NE

El Perico, Omaha, NE

Nevada

KUNR, Reno, NV (Read coronavirus-related coverage and resources here.)

Freelancer – KUNR Public Radio, Reno, NV (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

This Is Reno, Reno, NV (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

New Hampshire

The Keene Sentinel, Keene, NH (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

New Hampshire Public Broadcasting, Durham, NH (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

New Jersey

Cape May County Herald, Rio Grande, NJ (Read coronavirus-related coverage and resources here.)

Food Bank News, Maplewood, NJ (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

NJ Pen, Audubon NJ

Northeast Times/Newspaper Media Group, Cherry Hill, NJ

Packet Media LLC, Manalapan, NJ (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Princeton Community Media, Princeton, NJ (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

TAPinto Newark (Read coronavirus-related coverage in TAPinto Newark and TAPinto Camden.)

New Mexico

Albuquerque Journal, Albuquerque, NM (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

New Mexico In Depth, Rio Rancho, NM (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe, NM (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Santa Fe Reporter, Santa Fe, NM (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

New York

The Batavian, Batavian, NY

BK Reader, Brooklyn, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Black Star News, Bronx, NY

City Limits News, New York, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

CNY Latino, DeWitt, NY

Corner Media Inc – Bklyner, Brooklyn, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Cortland Standard, Cortland, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Documented, Brooklyn, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

El Diario NY, Brooklyn, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Examiner Media, Kisco, NY

Impacto Latino, New York, NY

Investigative Post, Buffalo, NY

Jewish Week Media Group, New York, NY

Manhattan Times | Bronx Free Press, New York, NY

Neighbor-to-Neighbor News Inc., Aurora, NY

New York Amsterdam News, New York, NY

Niagara Frontier Publications, Grand Island, NY

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, NY

Our Time Press, Brooklyn, NY

The Post Star, Lee Enterprises, Glens Falls, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

QueensLatino, Queens, NY

RiverheadLOCAL, Riverhead, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Spotlight Newspapers, Delmar, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Wallkill Valley Publications Inc, Newburgh, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage in the Wallkill Valley Times, Mid Hudson Times and the Southern Ulster Times. )

Watertown Daily Times, Watertown, NY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

WSKG Public Telecommunications Council, Vestal, NY

North Carolina

Carolina Public Press, Asheville, NC (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Charlotte Ledger, Charlotte, NC

DTH Media Corp – Daily Tarheel, Chapel Hill, NC (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Enlace Latino NC, Knightdale, NC (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.

La Noticia, Charlotte, NC (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

QCity Metro, Charlotte, NC

qnotes, Charlotte, NC

Queen City Nerve, Charlotte, NC

Scalawag, Durham, NC

Smoky Mountain News, Waynesville, NC

Southerly, Durham, NC

WFAE 90.7, Charlotte, NC 9in) (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

WRAL Digital, Raleigh, NC (In0 (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

North Dakota

The Williston Herald, Williston, ND (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Ohio

Columbus Underground, Columbus, OH

Clutch MOV, Marietta, OH

The Evening Leader, St. Marys, OH 9IN)

Ideastream, Cleveland, OH

Ironton Publications, Inc., Ironton, OH

Mahoning Matters, Boardman, OH (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Richland Source, Mansfield, OH (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Soapbox Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH

WYSO Public Radio, Yellow Springs, OH

WMFD Television, Mansfield, OH

Oklahoma

KOSU Radio, Oklahoma City, OK

OETA, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma City, OK

Oregon

The Bulletin, Bend, OR (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

East Oregonian, Pendleton, OR (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Pennsylvania

Bucks County Herald, Lahaska, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

GANT News, Clearfield, PA

LevittownNow and NewtownPANow, Penndel, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage in LevittownNow and NewtownPANow.)

Metro Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

NEXTpittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania Cable Network, PCN, Camp Hill, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Philadelphia Gay News, Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Tribune, Philadelphia, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

PhillyVoice.com, Philadelphia, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Pittsburgh Current, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, Pittsburgh, PA

Presente Pittsburgh Latino Magazine, Pittsburgh, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Punxsutawney Spirit, Punxsutawney, PA

Spotlight PA (a project of The Lenfest Institute for Journalism), Harrisburg, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Trib Live, Greensburg, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

WHYY, Inc., Philadelphia, PA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

WITF Public Broadcasting – PA Post, Harrisburg, PA

WQLN Public Media, Erie, PA

WURD Radio, Philadelphia, PA

Rhode Island

East Greenwich News, East Greenwich, RI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

ecoRI News, Providence, RI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

What’s Up Newp LLC, Newport, RI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

South Carolina

6AM City LLC, Greenville, SC

Carolina Panorama Newspaper, Columbia, SC (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

El Informador Newspaper, Mount Pleasant, SC

The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News, Myrtle Beach, SC (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Post and Courier, Charleston, SC (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

SC Village Voices, Florence, SC

Tennessee

Kingsport Times News, Kingsport, TN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon, TN

Nashville Scene, Nashville, TN

Upper Cumberland Broadcast Council WCTE, Cookeville, TN

Williamson Source, Franklin, TN (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Texas

Advocate Media, Dallas, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage in Advocate Lakewood/East Dallas, Advocate Lake Highlands, Advocate Oak Cliff, and Advocate Preston Hollow.)

Austonia Inc., Austin, TX

The Big Bend Sentinel, Marfa, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Copperas Cove Leader-Press, Copperas Cove, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Dallas Voice, Dallas, TX

The Dallas Weekly, Dallas, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Houston Defender Newspaper Inc., Houston, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

El Paso Matters, El Paso, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Kerrville Daily Times, Kerrville, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

North Texas Public Broadcasting (KERA), Dallas, TX

NOWCastSA, San Antonio, TX

Orange Newsmedia, LLC, Orange, TX

Rivard Report, San Antonio, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Texas Metro News, Dallas, TX

Tribune Newspapers, Humble, TX IN)

Victoria Advocate, Victoria, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Wilson County News, Floresville, TX (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Wise County Messenger, Decatur, TX

Utah

Moab Sun News, Moab, UT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City, UT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Vermont

Newport Dispatch, Newport, VT

Rumble Strip | Vermont Public Radio, Johnsbury, VT

Telegraph Publishing, LLC, Chester, VT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

VTDigger, Montpelier, VT (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Virginia

Farmville Newsmedia, LLC, Farmville, VA

Potomac Local News, Rubi, VA

VPM, Richmond, VA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Washington

Beacon Publishing Inc., Mukilteo, WA

CapitolHillSeattle.com, Seattle, WA

Cascade Public Media/Crosscut, Seattle, WA

El Mundo Communications Inc., Wenatchee, Washington (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Entre Hermanos, Seattle, WA

Free Press Publishing – Cheney Free Press, Cheney, WA

Lewis Publishing Company, Lynden, WA

The Seattle Times, Seattle, WA (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

South Seattle Emerald, Seattle, WA

Woodinville Weekly, Woodinville, WA

Washington, D.C.

Washington City Paper (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Washington Informer

Wisconsin

Madison365, Madison, WI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service at Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Racine County Eye, Racine, WI

Wausau Pilot and Review, Wausau, WI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Madison, WI (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Wyoming

Buffalo Bulletin, Buffalo, WY

County 10, Fremont County, WY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Oil City News, Casper, WY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Sundance Times, Sundance, WY

SweetwaterNOW, Rock Springs, WY (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Puerto Rico

San Juan

NotiCel

Canada

Alberta

Grizzly Gazette (1990) Inc., Swan Hills (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Great West Newspapers, St. Albert

The Jasper Fitzhugh, Jasper

Le Franco, Edmonton

LiveWire Calgary, Okotoks

Maple Creek News, Medicine Hat

Medicine Hat News, Medicine Hat

The Shaunavon Standard, Medicine Hat

South Peace News, High Prairie

The Sprawl, Calgary

The Vegreville News Advertiser Ltd., Vegreville

Town & Country News, Beaverlodge

Vermilion Voice Ltd, Vermilion

British Columbia

107.7 Pulse FM, Surrey

Avo Media, Vancouver

The Daily Courier, Kelowna

Freelancer – The Discourse, Vancouver

Glacier Media Group, Vancouver

Global Reporting Centre, Vancouver

Moose FM / Energeticcity.ca, St. John

NowMedia – KelownaNow.com, KamloopsNow.com, PentictonNow.com, Kelowna

Penticton Herald, West Penticton

Radio Victoria, Victoria (Listen to and read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Freelancer – Ricochet Media, Coquitlam

Rocky Mountain GOAT, Valemount

Sun Peaks Independent News, Sun Peaks

The Tyee, Vancouver (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Manitoba

The Carillon, Steinbach (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Northwest Territories

Cabin Radio, Yellowknife (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Nunatsiaq News, Iqaluit, Nunavut

Up Here Publishing Ltd., Yellowknife

Winnipeg Free Press, Winnipeg (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Nova Scotia

The Coast, Halifax’s Weekly, Halifax (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Guysborough Journal, Guysborough

Ontario

The Auroran Newspaper, Aurora

Bancroft Times, Bancroft

Burlington Gazette, Hamilton

The Chatham Voice, Chatham

The Chronicle Journal, Thunder Bay

Fort Frances Times Ltd., Fort Frances

The Georgina Post, Willow Beach

The Haldimand Press, Hagersville (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Highlander Newspaper, Haliburton (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

King Weekly Sentinel, Aurora

Listowel Banner, Listowe

The Logic, Toronto

The Morrisburg Leader, Morrisburg

New Canadian Media, Ottawa

New Pathway Publishers Limited, Etobicoke

The North Grenville Times, Kemptville

Orangeville Citizen, Orangeville

The Ottawan, Ottawa

Peterborough Currents, Peterborough

The Review, Vankleek Hill (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Salam Toronto, Thornhill

The Sarnia Journal, Sarnia

The Standard News Corporation, Port Perry

Temiskaming Printing, New Liskeard

Torstar Local – Torstar Corporation, Toronto

Freelancer – Trent Radio, Peterborough

Village Media Inc., Sault Ste. Marie

The Voice of Pelham, Fonthill

The Walrus, Toronto

WHA Publications Ltd, Fergus (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Woolwich Observer, Elmira (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Quebéc

Autour de l’île, Saint-Pierre de l’île d’Orléans

Aylmer Bulletin, Gatineau

The Gaspé Spec – Sea-Coast Publications Inc., New Carlisle

La Gazette de la Mauricie, Trois-Rivières (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Iori:wase, Kahnawake IN

Journaldesvoisins.com, Montréal

The Low Down To Hull & Back News, Wakefield

Metro Media, Saint-Laurent

Pontiac Journal, Mansfield

Québec Science, Montréal (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

The Record, Sherbrooke

Ricochet Media, Montréal

Saskatchewan

Clark’s Crossing Gazette, Warman

Davidson Leader Newspaper, Davidson

Four-Town Journal, Churchbridge

Grasslands News Group, Melville

Northern Pride Publications Ltd., Meadow Lake (Read coronavirus-related coverage here.)

Prairie Dog, Regina South

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.