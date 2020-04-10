April 10 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Thirty-five confirmed cases since February, six of which are active, 27 recovered; Hazel Hawkins health centers and labs adjust hours; Gavilan College to receive $2 million in CARES Act funding; County reminds public to stay at home.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 10 there are 35 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, six of which are active, 27 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information will be going out in the mail to all registered voters.

Recent Articles

Serving soup to San Benito Seniors—Farmhouse Cafe owner and high school culinary teacher team up to feed those in need.

Hazel Hawkins health centers and labs consolidate services—Hours adjusted due to declining patient visits during pandemic.

Small Business Administration Disaster Loan update—By applying for the disaster loan with new streamlined process, applicants become eligible for a $10,000 advance.

Closures and Limited Services

-San Juan Bautista city parks are closed until further notice.

-The Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista and the Mabie First Street Health Care Center are now closed until further notice. Staff from these health centers and their patients will go to the following health centers:

Patients from the Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista will be directed to the Barragan Family Health Care & Diabetes Center

Mabie First Street Health Care Center patients will be referred to the Sunset Drive Health Care Center.

The Sunset Drive Health Care Center will be now be closed on Saturdays until further notice. Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mabie Fourth Street Health Care Center schedule remains the same as usual, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health center phones will be rolled over to their new temporary health care center.

The hospital’s main laboratory and satellite labs have also been affected by lower volumes and adjustments have been made to the outpatient laboratory sites and hours.

The main hospital outpatient laboratory is now open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The McCray lab hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Sunnyslope satellite lab draw station is closed until further notice.

Government

-U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced formula grants for colleges and universities. This follows Congressmen Jimmy Panetta and Mike Levin’s urging to quickly provide CARES Act funding to higher education institutions.

“I’m pleased that the Department of Education heeded our call to quickly distribute CARES Act funding for institutions of higher education,” Panetta said. “I will continue to push for official guidance on how these funds may be used so that they can best support students.”

According to an April 10 release, the following schools in CA-District 20 will receive funds:

Cabrillo College: $4,027,260

Hartnell Community College: $3,615,339

Monterey Peninsula College: $2,415,633

CSU-Monterey Bay: $8,459,727

UC-Santa Cruz: $19,327,201

Gavilan College: $2,328,197

-San Juan Bautista is looking for volunteers. As per their Facebook page: “Rich Brown is looking for Block Captains to help assist with our Community Wellness program. Please email your information to codeenforcement@san-juan-bautista.ca.us for Rich or reagen@san-juan-bautista.ca.us for Rochelle. We are coordinating the program along with several community volunteers.”

–San Benito County sent out a reminder to the public to stay at home this holiday weekend:

“Continue to practice social distancing, maintain a minimum of six feet from others while doing essential activities like exercising or walking the dog, or traveling or shopping for essential items, such as food or medication. Please refrain from nonessential travel, including traveling on foot, bicycle, public transportation or automobile.

Do not gather in outdoor spaces, host or attend social gatherings, use recreational areas, parade in vehicles or other non-essential activities. Instead stay connected with friends and loved ones, using your phone or devices.

Please stay home this holiday weekend, leave your home only when absolutely necessary, such as reporting to an essential job or seeking medical care.”

Business

-The Small Business Administration (SBA) has streamlined its process to apply for a disaster loan, called the Economic Injury Disaster Loan or EIDL. By simply applying for this disaster loan, you become eligible for up to a $10,000 advance on your loan. If an applicant applied for this loan before March 30, they will need to reapply to utilize the new streamlined loan application.

Go to https://covid19relief.sba.gov to apply directly.

For additional information, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8393) or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

