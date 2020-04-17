April 17 Coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 17 there are 44 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, three of which are active, 39 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information has been mailed to registered voters.

Recent Articles

The Manger starting food drive-thru service

Hollister nonprofit expands from feeding homeless to feeding all in need during pandemic

Gavilan Associated Students Offers COVID-19 “Scholarships”

The Associated Students of Gavilan College (ASGC) offers a scholarship for all Gavilan students.

Schools

Gavilan College Associated Students of Gavilan College has allocated $65,000 for COVID-19 scholarships (See recent articles.)

Government

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ español: https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

Congressman Panetta joined the White House Panel on Economic Recovery. His statement on accepting the position said in part, “I accepted the invitation to ensure that our Central Coast values and voices are heard. I believe that in order for a recovery to take place, our decisions must be based on science and data from an increase in accessible and accurate testing, including the use of the Defense Production Act (DPA). We put our economy in this type of medically induced coma due to the lack of testing for this asymptomatic disease. That is why I advised the President that we need more testing and contact tracing to get the results of who has the disease and then we can get on the road to our economic recovery. I hope to continue working with this bipartisan group of lawmakers and the White House to ensure that our nation is guided by science and sound public health policy as we persevere through this pandemic and proceed forward to prosperity.”

Governor Newsom focused on the economy today during his daily news conference. Since March 12, 3.1 million Californians filed for unemployment. He has formed an adversary committee chaired by Tom Steyer that includes four former governors to work on how best to bring the economy back. See full press conference here.

Other

From the Community Foundation for San Benito County: “Grants through our COVID-19 Relief Fund are making their way to local nonprofits! We would like to extend our gratitude to the following community members who have donated to the Fund; Cathy and Tony Alameda, Steve and Sally Bryan Family Fund, Pamela Sweeney, Vince & Denise Brigantino, Patricia Lerman Gabriel, Phil & Vicki Fortino, Mitch Gabriel, Brian & Susan Farney, and Anderson Homes. Thank you all for supporting San Benito County during this trying time.”

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

