April 20 Coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 20 there are 44 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, two of which are active, 40 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information has been mailed to county registered voters.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

San Benito County will be issuing an order this week requiring residents to wear face covering when in public especially when six feet physical distancing is difficult or not possible.

“A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton or linen. A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand, or can be improvised from household items such as bandanas, scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, pillow cases or cotton sheets” See full notice here.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta joined a group of 70 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in calling on House leadership to ensure that future COVID-19 response legislation helps protect the ability of Americans to safely exercise their right to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic and future crises.

The members call for future legislation to:

Require at least 15 days of early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee voting by mail for 2020, as well as steps to ensure voters can easily apply online to vote absentee.

Provide flexible funding to help states implement early and absentee voting.

Require states to develop and publicize plans to ensure voters can safely exercise their democratic rights in future crises, including plans to implement mail and absentee balloting, for reduced or alternate voting locations, and to protect the health and safety of election workers.

The full text of the letter can be found below and here:

At Governor Newsom’s press conference today Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced that 70,000 underprivileged children in the state will start receiving laptops, Chromebooks and tablets this week. Several large companies including Google, HP, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Microsoft and the Chen/Zuckerberg foundation are funding this project in part. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond talked about the newly formed task force to end digital divide so all students have the tools they need now and beyond the pandemic.

Wednesday of this week the press conference will focus on reopening the state. Press conference airs on California Governor and Gavin Newsom at 12 p.m. Facebook Live.

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce is looking for people to make masks which will be distributed to the community. Masks can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chamber offices. 243 Sixth Street, Hollister. They are offering $5 per mask.

Email Michelle Leonard for information and guidelines.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

