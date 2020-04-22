April 22 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Forty-six confirmed cases since February, three active, 41 recovered; Small Business Administration Fresno District Office to host April 24 webinar on topics including Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 22 there are 46 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, three of which are active, 41 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information has been mailed to county residents.

Recent Articles

County-mandated facial covering order could come as soon as April 24—Coverings would be required in places where it isn’t possible to maintain social distancing.

#CommunityCARES campaign works to support those in need—MBEP and three community foundations encourage residents who may not need all of their federal stimulus checks to donate what they can to local coronavirus relief funds to benefit those who need it most.

Gavilan loans laptops to Hollister students—Staff contacted San Benito students directly and handed out 30 computers on April 18.

Government

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Businesses

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs are currently unable to accept new applications due to a lapse in funds. But it’s still important for small businesses to prepare now so they’re ready to apply at whatever point both programs might become available again.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) Fresno District Office and SBA Office of Disaster Assistance will host a webinar on Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m.on topics including the EIDL, EIDL Advance, and PPP.

Join webinar here

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.