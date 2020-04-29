April 29 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty confirmed cases since February, five active, 43 recovered; SBHS hosts online Parent Night on April 30; families eligible for free school meals can apply for assistance through Pandemic EBT program; Calfresh benefits can now be used at Walmart and Amazon.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 29 there are 50 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, five of which are active, 43 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Amateur photographer takes up ‘front porch portrait’ challenge—Using a long lens, Donna Silva captures her subjects from a distance.

San Benito County Public Health Officer Resigns—Current County Shelter in Place Order expires on May 3, 2020. Dr. Marty Fenstershieb, interim public health officer resigns.

Schools

San Benito High School’s Counseling Department will hold a Zoom question and answer Parent Night on Thursday, April 30, from 6-7 p.m.

The department is expected to answer questions regarding:

Current SBHS grading policies under the shelter-in-place

Summer school

College

Social/emotional resources for parents and students.

Parents will need to sign in using their student’s school email. Please contact your student’s counselor via email below to obtain the Zoom meeting log-in information and password:

-Families of children who are eligible for free meals at school can apply for assistance through the Pandemic EBT program. Link

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

With farmers and ranchers having about 50% of their food distribution down and with 73% spike in food bank demand around the California, the state is working on a program to deliver 21 million pounds of food; fruit, vegetables, dairy and poultry to food banks throughout the state. Link for food resources

Other

Calfresh benefits can now be used online at Walmart and Amazon. Other retailers expected to be added soon. Link for more info

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

