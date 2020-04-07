April 7 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Thirty-one confirmed cases since February, 12 of which are active, 17 recovered; Recology's student art poster competition still accepting entries; Gov. Newsom's press conference centers around mental and emotional health.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 7 there are 31 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 12 of which are active, 17 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

LULAC Young Adults Council holds food drive—Donations will be distributed to farmworkers and their families.

Teacher aims to keep vulnerable kids playing during shelter-in-place—Michelle Perez-Picha at San Juan School gave out puzzles, card and board games.

Schools

Recology’s student art poster competition is still accepting entries. San Benito County TK-12th grade students are invited to create artwork highlighting environmental issues including waste reduction, water conservation, energy conservation and climate change.

Staff from San Benito County, Recology, San Benito Art Council, and the Water District will select 15 winners from the submissions. Winning art pieces are displayed on the side of the new fleet of Recology renewable fuel trucks.

Submissions will be collected once schools commenced, or can be scanned and sent as a PDF attachment to sbcwz@recology.com.

Government

At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s April 7 press conference, the focus was on mental and emotional health for people of all ages during the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom stressed the danger of increased domestic/child abuse and substance abuse as people shelter in place. California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris talked about the effects of stress hormones and advised on ways to relieve stress. She and the governor recommended finding resources at the state emotional support and wellbeing webpage.

San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs.

