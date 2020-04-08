April 8 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Thirty-three confirmed cases since February, 14 of which are active, 17 recovered; SBHS provides list of event cancellations and moves some to online; San Benito Health Foundation to receive $699K from CARES Act.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 8 there are 33 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 14 of which are active, 17 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information will also be going out in the mail to all registered voters.

Schools

San Benito High School is extending their closure until the end of the school year. Several activities have also been canceled, while others will be held through virtual means.

Academic Rally (April 17)—Virtual recognition will be published to recognize academic achievements that would have been recognized at rally.

Unified Prom for Life Skills (April 17)—A virtual Unified Prom will be held.

8th Grade Preview Night (April 22)—Canceled.

Spring Dance Concert (April 23-25)—Canceled.

Spring Bumpfest (April 24)—Virtual contest being organized by ASB.

Spring Air Jam (April 30)—Virtual “At Home Order” Air Jam being planned by ASB.

Spring BLT (May 1)—Virtual “Baler Lunch Time” (BLT) event being organized by ASB.

Finale Dance (May 1)—Canceled.

Freshman Class Interviews (May 2)—Virtual interviews to be conducted by ASB.

Advanced Placement Testing (May 4-15)—College Board to offer at-home modified tests for AP students.

Gifted Games (May 8)—Canceled.

Carnival (May 8-10)—Canceled.

ASB Class Info Night (May 12)—Virtual presentations being organized by ASB.

Link Crew Kickoff (May 13)—Electronic applications will be issued and a virtual informational presentation is being organized by ASB.

Drama One-Acts (May 15-16)—Canceled.

Prom (May 16)—Canceled.

Perfect Attendance Awards (May 18)—Virtual recognition will be published to recognize attendance achievements.

ASB Banquet (May 19)—Virtual presentation being organized by ASB.

Yearbook Distribution (May 18-20)—Yearbook is complete and for sale online.

Senior Awards Night (May 20)—Virtual recognition will be published to recognize scholarship recipients.

Senior Parents Night (May 21)—Virtual recognition and presentation will be published to recognize parents of seniors.

Finale Rally (May 22)—Canceled.

Music Awards Banquet (May 27)—Virtual celebration being planned by band and choir councils.

Arts Out Loud (May 30)—Canceled.

Grad Trip (May 30)—To be determined.

Graduation Ceremony (June 5)—Virtual graduation ceremony being organized by graduation coordinator.

Summer School (June 15 to July 23)—Will be conducted through distance learning.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

-The San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner’s office is currently closed to walk-ins, but continues to provide limited, essential field services (primarily export certification), renewal and issue of pesticide permits and Certified Producer certificates, and certification of livestock scales and farmers’ market scales. The public can call (831) 637-5344 ext. 10 for appointments and services.

–While their hospitality business is temporarily shut down due to COVID-19, the Borland family of Bar SZ Ranch in Paicines has created a series of fun, educational videos to inspire young people and families in the care of livestock and other 4H-related activities. Access the channel here

-As most agricultural tourism operations have canceled events and on-farm activities, some are refocusing on direct sales. UC Sustainable Agriculture and Research Education Program is helping consumers purchase directly from local farms and ranches by sharing connections on a new webpage, COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place Direct-from-Farm Resources. Organizations and farmers or ranchers who would like to be added to this page, please contact Penny Leff at paleff@ucdavis.edu.

Government

Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced the distribution of $4,532,605 in federal government grants to Community Health Centers in California’s 20th Congressional District to help respond to COVID-19. According to an April 8 release, the funding for these grants comes from the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and through the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration.

See below for a full breakdown of the funding:

San Benito Health Foundation—$699,095

Salud Para La Gente—$1,026,020

Clinica De Salud Del Valle De Salinas—$1,356,320

County of Monterey—$603,410

County of Santa Cruz—$847,760

Business

The County of San Benito, City of Hollister and City of San Juan Bautista have combined resources to answer and investigate complaints of non-essential businesses operating during the current shelter-in-place period. According to a recent release, to date there have been:

Nine businesses deemed non-essential and have closed their operations.

One business was initially non-compliant and the city of Hollister revoked its business license. The business is now closed.

Nine businesses are pending investigation.

–The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the stimulus bill and provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits. Funds can be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. See the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County website for more info.

Other

Here’s a list of San Benito County Food Resources to support the local economy and community created by Paicines Ranch with assistance from local groups, including San Benito Working Landscapes Group . In addition to farm and ranch direct-sales options, the site includes the SBC Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Guide and King City resources for take-out and delivery. For questions or to add resources, contact alicia@paicinesranch.com.

