Arts Council announces Pick-Up Dinner Benefit for the Arts event

Farm-to-your table event set for Dec. 3.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council announced the Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner Benefit for the Arts on Dec. 3, a farm-to-your table event, will consist of a family style, pick-up dinner prepared by local chef Becky Herbert of the Farmhouse Café.

The Arts Council said the winter themed dinner features locally-sourced, organic food and produce and will be available for pick-up at the new Art Depot at 35 Fifth Street, Suite D, located in the historic Train Depot in downtown Hollister from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Dinner tickets are limited and are $50/dinner for two or $100/ dinner for four. Ticket sales are now open and end Nov. 26. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Please visit www.sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com to see the full menu and to purchase tickets.

The Art of Eating is part of the Arts Council’s end of year Art of Giving campaign to raise funds in support of their local Arts in Education Programs. Other Art of Giving events include the Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway Fundraiser, also at the Art Depot on Dec. 3, and #GivingTuesday, Nov. 30. All proceeds from these events will support art and healing focused Arts in Education Programs serving San Benito County students grades TK-8.

Please email [email protected] or visit www.sanbenitoarts.org for more information.