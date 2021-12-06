Arts Council holds first event in new location

Over 100 guests attend ‘Small Works’ exhibit.

The San Benito Arts Council held its first art show, plus an open house and Winter Pick-up Dinner at its new facility in Hollister on Dec. 3.

The Council moved into Suite D of the old train depot building at 35 Fifth Street on Nov. 1 and after some renovation it was open for business. Residents were invited to submit art, come to the show and purchase a meal prepared by Becky Herbert of the Farmhouse Café.

Over 60 residents picked up meals and 30 artists submitted pieces to its Small Works Exhibition, which drew 100-150 guests.

Pam Brown, president of the Council Board of Directors said of the new space, “It is bigger and more cohesive.”

Before the move, the staff worked from one office and most classes and exhibitions were held in the council’s annex building. The new space accommodates staff and events.

Executive Director Jennifer Laine said she is very happy with their new home and was pleased to be hosting the first event.

“It’s great to see familiar faces and new faces too,” she said of the people engaging in the show and picking up meals.

Louise Roy, an Arts Council board member, an artist in the show and a life skills teacher at San Benito High School said of the space and event: “I love it.”

Jennifer Coile of Hollister said of the show, “There is an impressive representation of young and established artists in the county.”

District 1 County Supervisor Betsy Dirks said she attended to support the Arts Council, adding that she feels the arts are an important part of society.

“People need an outlet after almost 24 months of the pandemic,” she said.

We need your help. Support local, independent news!BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.