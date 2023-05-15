Arts Council opens enrollment for 2023 Summer Art Camps

There are five camps starting June 27.

This article was written by San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council is now enrolling students in Summer Art Camp. Summer Art Camp is a great way for students to try different artistic styles, mediums and techniques in a condensed workshop format. Art Camps take place at The Art Depot, 35 5th Street, Ste. D, located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister. The cost is $65/student/per camp with a $10 sibling discount. All materials will be provided.

Camps run Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays (unless otherwise listed).

Ages 5-7 attend 9:30-11 am | Ages 8-11 attend 12-1:30 pm

Week 1- Mosaic Camp, June 27-29

Week 2- Paint Party Camp, July 5-7

Week 3- Creating with Clay Camp, July 11-13

Week 4- Cartooning & Illustration Camp, July 18-20

Week 5- Paint Party Camp, July 25-27

The Arts Council will also be offering a single session Art Lab (ages 12-15) Wednesdays, 2:30-4 pm. The cost for each single session Art Lab is $25/student/per session.

For online registration or to view the full class schedule and descriptions, please visit www.sanbenitoarts.org. Single camp scholarships available for qualifying San Benito County students! Email [email protected] to inquire about a scholarship application.

For other information on Arts Council programs, email [email protected]