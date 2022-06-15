Arts Council to host First Responder Art Show

Proceeds and money raised from the sale of the art will benefit mental health and peer support for local emergency responders.

The San Benito County Arts Council announced that it will host the First Responder Art Show on June 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition will be at The Art Depot, located at 35 Fifth Street in downtown Hollister. This event is free and open to the public and all proceeds and money raised from the sale of art will benefit mental health and peer support for local emergency responders.

The Arts Council said the art exhibition will include a collection of artworks created by participating emergency responders from Hollister Fire Department, Hollister Police Department, San Benito Sheriff, and other local and regional emergency responders. It added some of the pieces that will be displayed in the show were created by individual participants, and others are collaborative projects.

“This event is an opportunity for community members to view the art, tour fire trucks and police vehicles, and connect with local first responders on an individual level while celebrating the work that they do every day to keep our communities safe,” the release said.

The Arts Council hosted the first First Responder Art show in 2019. The exhibit was postponed in 2020 and 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Responder Exhibition will be on display at The Art Depot from June 18 to July 8.

Email [email protected] to make other arrangements for viewing

For more information, call 831.636.2787 or email [email protected]