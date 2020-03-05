Assemblyman Rivas introduces bill to promote sustainable transit

Proposed law stems from an idea by the chair of the Gilroy Bicycle Pedestrian Commission submitted through Rivas' 'There Ought to be a Law' program.

Information provided by the office of State Assemblyman Robert Rivas.

On March 4, State Assemblyman Robert Rivas introduced AB 3153. According to a recent release, the bill would provide a secure place for individuals and families to store their bicycles while incentivizing active, sustainable transit like bike and car-share usage.

The idea was submitted by constituent and Gilroy Bicycle Pedestrian Commission Chair Zachary Hilton through Rivas’ “There Ought to be a Law” program; the program gave constituents the opportunity to propose new state legislation this year.

“Some of the best ideas we work on in the Legislature come directly from constituents like Mr. Hilton, who are seeing problems in their neighborhoods firsthand,” Rivas said. “When we work together as a community, we produce better solutions that impact us directly.”

On his idea, Hilton said: “All multi-family, residential development bike parking in California is voluntary unless a local jurisdiction has an ordinance. Families, young adults and seniors all need a safe place to store their bikes and incentives to not drive their cars. This bill supports the vision of a healthy California and enhances California’s economy and livability. Long-term bike parking, when combined with car-share, play a key role in providing a safe, sustainable, integrated, and efficient transportation system.”

Rivas agreed, adding that “AB 3153 eases parking requirements for residential developers in exchange for additional bicycle or car-sharing parking spaces. With the growing concerns around our environment, AB 3153 promotes bike and car-share usage, which are healthier transit options not only for our residents, but for our planet.”