Aug. 26 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

998 people have tested positive since February, 11,586 tested in total, 96 are active patients, 895 have recovered and seven have died; free face mask distribution planned for Sept. 3; Coronavirus Food Assistance Program deadline is Sept. 11.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 4:29 p.m. on August 26, 998 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since February, with 11,586 tested in total. Ninety-six are active patients, 895 have recovered and seven have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Chabad South County Jewish Center to distribute free face masks—Drive-thru event to take place on Sept. 3 at the Vault in Hollister.

San Benito County Free Library moves online in a big way—Increased digital resources are helping students during the pandemic.

Government

From the State of California-Office of the Governor:

On August 24, Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order to help increase the availability of CLIA-waived COVID-19 testing and address a variety of issues in response to the pandemic.

This allows the California Department of Consumer Affairs, in consultation with the California Department of Public Health, to issue waivers allowing pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to conduct CLIA-waived COVID-19 tests, which detect the presence of the virus.

The order also enables certain adoption paperwork to be completed remotely, and for birth parents known or suspected to be COVID-19 positive, waives the requirement that relinquishment for adoption and other acts related to the process occur in-person.

The order increases the income-eligibility threshold for the Community Service Block Grant program to support economic and community development efforts in response to the pandemic, and waives certain requirements under state law so that additional Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding made available under the CARES Act can be used to maximize direct assistance to Californians most in need.

In addition, the order waives a time limit to allow individuals to continue receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) benefits; permits the Franchise Tax Board to share tax return information with the Department of Social Services, to inform individuals of CARES Act “Recovery Rebates” available to them; and increases the health care capacity of home health agencies and pediatric day health and respite care facilities.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new testing guidelines including “If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

National news outlets are reporting that some local and state governments will not be following these guidelines and still want residents to be tested if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

The deadline for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is Sept. 11. Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.