Aug. 27 fire watch for San Benito County

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 368,671 acres and is 35% contained as of 7:33 a.m. The air quality remains poor with sensitive groups being at risk.

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Aug. 27. There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings for San Benito.

The fires include:

River Fire in Salinas—48,732 acres and 58% contained as of 1:55 p.m. Four confirmed personnel and civilian injuries reported. The fire has destroyed 30 structures and damaged an additional 13. Resources: There are 1,222 personnel assigned to this fire, three helicopters, 93 engines, 18 dozers and 20 water tenders.

Carmel Fire in Monterey County—6767 acres and 60% contained as of 1:54 p.m. The fire has destroyed 73 structures and damaged an additional seven. Resources: There are 678 personnel assigned to this fire, four helicopters, 74 engines, 9 dozers and 10 water tenders.

Hills Fire in Fresno County—2,121 acres and 100% containment as of 7:13 p.m. on 8/24 One fatality reported. Resources: There were 143 personnel assigned to this fire, four dozers and four water tenders.

CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—81,333 acres and 21% contained as of 3:32 p.m. One fatality reported. The fire has destroyed 590 structures and damaged an additional 61. Resources: There are 1,982 personnel assigned to this fire, 12 helicopters, 198 engines, 23 dozers and 32 water tenders.

SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties—368,671 acres and 35% contained as of 7:33 a.m. Three first responder injuries and two civilian injuries reported. The fire has destroyed 37 structures and damaged an additional six. Resources: There are 1,903 personnel assigned to this fire, seven helicopters, 233 engines, 42 dozers and 41 water tenders. This fire is currently under investigation. This is now the second largest fire in California’s recorded history.



More information is available at the Cal Fire Incidents web page.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is the closest to San Benito County, with an evacuation warning just north of the county line in Santa Clara County. Check the Cal Fire Evacuation Map to view the affected areas (yellow is an evac warning, red is an evac order).

Police and fire representatives—including those from the Hollister Fire Department and San Benito Sheriff’s Office—meet several times a day to look at the risk of the fire for neighboring communities. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on Facebook.

Controlled burn set for Henry W. Coe State Park.

For information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.

Air Quality

Air for Aug. 2 is listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups (144) as of 3:30 p.m. Smoke from a Cal Fire controlled burn at Henry Coe State Park as possibly influenced today’s air quality.

Air quality can change throughout the day and the most update information can be found here: http://air.mbard.org

Weather

Morning fog lifting to sunshine and highs in the 80s is forecast through Sunday followed by several days in the low 90s.

