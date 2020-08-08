August 7 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

709 people have tested positive since February, 9,256 tested in total, 51 are active patients, 654 have recovered and four have died; deadline for Community Action Board's Non-Traditional Service Provider Assistance Grant program extended to Aug. 17.

As of 4:54 p.m. on August 7, 709 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since February, with 9,256 tested in total. Fifty-one are active patients, 654 have recovered and four have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard is currently displaying that Public Health Services is experiencing underreporting of COVID-19 testing results due to an unresolved problem with the state’s CalREDIE reporting system.

Businesses

-The deadline to apply for the Community Action Board’s Non-Traditional Service Provider Assistance Grant program has been extended to Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.

Updated Link: https://www.cosb.us/services/community/non-traditional-service-provider

These grants serve local service providers who have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic. The county has committed up to $300,000 in one-time funds with the objective to offer immediate financial assistance to small service providers located in San Benito County to aid in maintaining their services for the benefit of our community.

The San Benito County Community Action Board will administer the program which will provide grants up to $7,500 each to qualifying San Benito County Non-Traditional Service Providers. The Non-Traditional Service Provider includes service providers that may or may not have an established 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and provides services to residents of San Benito County. Service providers must be sponsored by a nonprofit and submit the nonprofits’ 501(c)(3) tax exempt letter. The federal funds are provided locally through the CARES Act. Applicants should thoroughly review the eligibility and application process below as applications will be processed on a first come first serve basis. Submission of an incomplete or inaccurate application may result in ineligibility for program funding. San Benito County is committed to timely review and processing to ensure award recipients can apply this resource to the successful continuation of service provider operations.

-The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce is hosting two webinars on COVID-19 updates for California and any local updates specific to San Benito County. A recent release said discussion will focus on impacts on families, schools, teachers, students, businesses, nonprofits, employers, and employees.

All questions should be submitted prior to the start of the Zoom meeting(s).

Aug. 10 from 3-4 p.m.

Aug. 14 from 3-4 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6673639133?pwd=WjU3dVE3RGlYRndOZXdiMzRWWWhlQT09

Meeting ID: 667 363 9133

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Email questions to Michelle Leonard: ceo@sanbenitocountychamber.com

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

