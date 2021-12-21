Nonprofits

BenitoLink donors surpass the $35,000 marker, heading toward full $40K match!

Pledge of Champions donations make up 25-30% of our revenue.

BenitoLink’s Pledge of Champions match is a significant part of our annual budget, making up 25-30% of our revenue. We have reached $35,000, which will be fully matched. In 2021, Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) and our major donors have offered $40,000 in matching funds, doubling your donations. This means we are approaching $80,000 in operating funds for the coming year. If we can hit the full $40,000 match- our major donors have offered to increase their match to $50K. This offer is a great opportunity to double community donations and potentially mean we would start out the year with $100K in operating funds.

In 2021, BenitoLink is seeing substantial support from our major donors, Randy & Rebecca Wolf,  Sallie Calhoun & Matt Christiano, and Hugh & Jackie Bikle. We appreciate these individuals for making sure public information based news is available to all residents of San Benito County free of charge.

This fall, our board members stepped up the challenge by making sizable donations early in the campaign (Nov. 1- Dec. 31) which kicked off the match in a big, positive way. All of these county residents have shown a long-term, civic commitment to BenitoLink and the health of the community.  Our major donors are behind BenitoLink’s philosophy of nonpartisan, community service news. Working with our major donors, it is immediately established that donations cannot come with editorial influence. These individuals see important public information and news to be an essential for a healthy community, socially, politically and economically. Nonprofit news makes information available to all community members, regardless of their economic status.

We must reach the $40K match in order to take advantage of the full $50,000 offer.  Don’t put it off…DONATE TODAY.

 

Leslie David is a Bay Area independent reporter/producer and is a BenitoLink founding board member. She has produced for radio, television, newspaper and magazines in both California and Wyoming. She was with KRON-TV News in San Francisco as camera-woman, editor and field producer, where she won the Commonwealth Club's Thomas Storke Award with Linda Yee for their series on the Aids Epidemic. She started as a small market news reporter shooting her own 16mm film at KEYT-TV Santa Barbara. Leslie lives on a ranch with her family in San Benito County.