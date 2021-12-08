BenitoLink is a place to learn

BenitoLink brings on interns from all over the county, bringing with them a variety of interests.

BenitoLink has an expanding paid internship program that puts local youth to work developing employable skills. We hire interns to take part in many different aspects of news production. BenitoLink offers positions for a wide range of skills like reporting, marketing, computer development, events and community engagement, research and administration. Community members like you can help support BenitoLink so this program will continue to grow and serve the youth of San Benito County.

Intern Juliana Luna is learning about journalism by beginning to attend government meetings with more experienced reporters while being invited to suggest articles and share her ideas. Juliana has a job at a local grocery market and is studying business at Gavilan College. Juliana will also be able to learning about the business side of BenitoLink as part of the training.

Leila Sadeghian is a teacher’s aide in Hollister and has a side job with Door Dash. She is currently taking online education courses too. Leila says she has always had an interest in local government and community engagement. This fall she started an internship that is focused on BenitoLink events and election forums. She is developing a younger adult community engagement project with us. “I enjoy meeting new people and finding out different opinions. You just come across different perspectives.” Leila said.

We have four organizations who deserve recognition for helping BenitoLink keep this program going on a consistent basis. Taylor Farms (also Earthbound Farms), Monterey Peninsula Foundation- AT&T Golf Tour, United Way of San Benito County and Emma Bowen Foundation. As a nonprofit, BenitoLink applies for grants or sends proposals to Foundations and Corporations to help fund this youth-oriented program.

Working in a journalistic environment can be eye-opening and in the best circumstances, satisfies a healthy curiosity and broadens your perspective on life. Reporting allows you to meet different kinds of people who see the world from their own unique perspective. Ideally, a news organization doesn’t have an “all-knowing” approach to its community but recognizes that by listening, we can understand more about each other. Inviting youth into our news room not only helps our interns for a professional life but adds a youthful element to the many types of stories we cover.

For interns, readers and the news team itself, BenitoLink is a place to learn. Whether interns join the team with a business, computer or journalistic interest, they will leave with on-the-job experience. You as a reader can make a difference in your community by donating to BenitoLink.