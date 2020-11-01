BenitoLink is community news at its best

Pledge of Champions is a crucial part of the year for BenitoLink. When your donations set the path for news-gathering in 2021.

BenitoLink is for you, by you.

The BenitoLink team is made up of San Benito County residents who know the county and care about its future. We come from all kinds of backgrounds but we are here to enrich the place we call home. BenitoLink welcomes broad community input through events, Community Opinion articles, news releases and even features contributed by our residents and elected officials.

Our most important fundraiser, which depends on you, is called the Pledge of Champions and it starts now. We are calling on you to join in and SUPPORT your very own local nonprofit news.

During Pledge of Champions, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, we ask for your support so we can continue giving our readers the information they enjoy and need. As a community-supported news site, we appreciate our monthly subscribers and all the individual donations of all sizes and economic levels that come in. For industries that have had a strong year, we invite you help encourage donors by increasing our match. We will proudly display your names as the campaign grows and we work toward our year-end goal of $100,000.

Just under 10 years ago, BenitoLink started with a desire for dependable information and a dream of having our own news organization that will serve its residents for years to come. A locally created nonprofit cannot be sold or gobbled-up by larger companies who have no community connection beyond their investment. We’re here to stay. But keeping local news media strong is also a civic responsibility, like keeping up-to-date on our leaders or being ready to vote during election season. BenitoLink offers trusted information to help you make knowledgeable decisions.

The BenitoLink of today:

Nonpartisan reporting on San Benito County news

Local reporters invested in their community

Primary commitment to reporting on local government

Unsurpassed candidate and election coverage, nonpartisan election forums

Paid youth internship training and professional skill development

In-depth and investigative reporting

Fair and equal access to “Community Opinion” with respectful civic dialogue

We are fortunate again this year to have the professional assistance and an $11,000 match from the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), which supports nonprofit news all over the country. INN, the Knight Foundation, the Democracy Fund, Local Independent Online News (LION), the Google News Initiative and many other organizations are working mightily to keep local news vibrant. Several important local major funders have brought in another $14,000 putting our current the matching funds at $25,000. As the BenitoLink team strives for a year-end goal of $100,000, we will continue to build-up the match to $40,000 so we can double or even triple your dollars. This substantial goal will allow us to plan for the coming year and ensure local government reporting, offer more youth internship jobs, and finally, continue producing the in-depth/investigative reporting we view as an essential community responsibility.

BenitoLink is both accountable to and dependent upon our readers. The Pledge of Champions fundraiser sets our budget for the year. Your contributions keep our reporting team intact and on assignment.

We’re all yours. Local. Accountable. Approachable.

Take advantage of this match and DONATE from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 to BenitoLink for local, dependable news.