BenitoLink releases standalone election forum videos

In addition to all of the political contests included in the virtual election forum on Oct. 8, new videos are available for the San Benito County Office of Education District 1, Hollister School District Trustee Areas 2 and 4, and San Benito County Health Care District Zones 1 and 5.

On Oct. 8, BenitoLink released its first ever Your Voice—Your Vote virtual election forum with local, state and congressional candidates. Now each political contest is available as a standalone video on the BenitoLink YouTube channel!

In addition to all of the contests included in the election forum, four new videos are also available: San Benito County Office of Education District 1, Hollister School District Trustee Areas 2 and 4, and San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1 and Zone 5.

Check out our YouTube channel or click the links below to see the following political contests:

These election forum videos will also be available on the BenitoLink Election Guide page. Sunnyslope County Water District candidates were not available for the BenitoLink Your Voice—Your Vote virtual election forum.