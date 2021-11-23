Nonprofits

BenitoLink support reaches 20K!

Local donors push past the halfway mark in donations as BenitoLink strives for full 40K 'NewsMatch.'

BenitoLink fall fundraising campaign has now reached over $20,000 in donations! Let’s take advantage of the amazing matching funds being offered to our community. The Institute for Nonprofit News ($10,000) and local major donors; Randy and Rebecca Wolf and Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano have offered up to $40,000 in matching funds for the benefit of local nonprofit news. INN and these individuals are here to support local news in San Benito County, if you will take part as community members and help fund BenitoLink for the 2022 reporting year.

Our goal is to hire another reporter so we can have regular “beats” covering the subjects and agencies that matter to you. Transportation, education, local government and health all need dedicated journalists who can stick with the issues from beginning to end. We cannot hire staff without consistent, local support from you, the residents of San Benito County.

You can DONATE to BenitoLink and join in for our most important fundraiser and make sure we have the reporting we need in the coming year.

Sharon Maxwell
Kerry & Harry Tobias
Joan Domingues
Sara Steiner
Gary Byrne
Tom Breen
Vivian Fisher
Christopher Fitz
Larry Slonaker
Margret Ellwanger
Gifford Swanson
Kris Waller
Carol Hawkins
Karminder & Randy Brown
Heather Callens
Kay Filice
Steve Perricone
Dave & Gerry Wright
Nancy Walters
Mary Margaret & Kurt Lanning
Trisha Brem
Peter Breen
Lois & Stelvio Locci
Phil Freeland
Kate Modic
Susan Dean
Rohit Sharma

You can DONATE to BenitoLink one time or on a monthly basis, or if you are uncomfortable donating online, you can send checks to:

BenitoLink at 829 San Benito St. Suite 200, Hollister, CA 95023

Thank you to all of our supporters who have committed to local nonprofit news this holiday season!

Leslie David

Leslie David is a Bay Area independent reporter/producer and is a BenitoLink founding board member. She has produced for radio, television, newspaper and magazines in both California and Wyoming. She was with KRON-TV News in San Francisco as camera-woman, editor and field producer, where she won the Commonwealth Club's Thomas Storke Award with Linda Yee for their series on the Aids Epidemic. She started as a small market news reporter shooting her own 16mm film at KEYT-TV Santa Barbara. Leslie lives on a ranch with her family in San Benito County.