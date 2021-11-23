BenitoLink support reaches 20K!

Local donors push past the halfway mark in donations as BenitoLink strives for full 40K 'NewsMatch.'

BenitoLink fall fundraising campaign has now reached over $20,000 in donations! Let’s take advantage of the amazing matching funds being offered to our community. The Institute for Nonprofit News ($10,000) and local major donors; Randy and Rebecca Wolf and Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano have offered up to $40,000 in matching funds for the benefit of local nonprofit news. INN and these individuals are here to support local news in San Benito County, if you will take part as community members and help fund BenitoLink for the 2022 reporting year.

Our goal is to hire another reporter so we can have regular “beats” covering the subjects and agencies that matter to you. Transportation, education, local government and health all need dedicated journalists who can stick with the issues from beginning to end. We cannot hire staff without consistent, local support from you, the residents of San Benito County.

You can DONATE to BenitoLink and join in for our most important fundraiser and make sure we have the reporting we need in the coming year.

Sharon Maxwell Kerry & Harry Tobias Joan Domingues Sara Steiner Gary Byrne Tom Breen Vivian Fisher Christopher Fitz Larry Slonaker Margret Ellwanger Gifford Swanson Kris Waller Carol Hawkins Karminder & Randy Brown Heather Callens Kay Filice Steve Perricone Dave & Gerry Wright Nancy Walters Mary Margaret & Kurt Lanning Trisha Brem Peter Breen Lois & Stelvio Locci Phil Freeland Kate Modic Susan Dean Rohit Sharma

You can DONATE to BenitoLink one time or on a monthly basis, or if you are uncomfortable donating online, you can send checks to:

BenitoLink at 829 San Benito St. Suite 200, Hollister, CA 95023

Thank you to all of our supporters who have committed to local nonprofit news this holiday season!