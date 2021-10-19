BenitoLink to host candidate forum

Join us via Zoom on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

If you haven’t filled out your Nov. 2 ballot or if you just want to know more about the Hollister City Council District 3 candidates, then you can’t miss the BenitoLink Candidate Forum.

to hear candidates address critical issues that are most important to the community. If you have questions you would like the candidates to answer during the hour-long forum, please submit them to [email protected] by Oct. 19.

The candidates include Lauretta Avina, Scott McPhail, Dolores Morales, Silas Quintero and Matthew Rojas.

District 3 was vacated by Honor Spencer on April 19. The term ends in December 2022. The candidate who gets elected will take office following the certification process, which can take up to a month.

A video of this forum will be made available and announced on BenitoLink and social media after the forum.

