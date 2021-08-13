Five residents run to fill Hollister District 3 council seat

The winner of the special election will complete Honor Spencer’s term, which ends in December 2022.

Matthew Rojas moved to Hollister a year ago and wants to have a say in how it's run. Photo provide by Matthew Rojas.

After the city of Hollister extended the deadline for residents to submit applications for the District 3 City Council seat left vacant when Honor Spencer resigned and moved out of state, five applications were submitted. The District 3 election will take place Nov. 2 and the term will end in December 2022.

The applicants determined to be qualified candidates are: Scott McPhail, Dolores Morales, Silas Quintero, Mathew Rojas and Lauretta Avina.

Each candidate filled out a 501 Intention Statement and/or 700 Statement of Economic Interests with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) that lists their employer, income, loans, investments and business positions.

According to his FPPC filing, Scott McPhail is CEO of the Marz Trading Company, a hemp retail company with a retail market value of $100,001-$1 million. He listed his income between $10,001 and $100,000. McPhail told BenitoLink he is a fourth-generation Hollister resident.

“The current Hollister city council is a swamp of back door dealing carpetbaggers, so I’m here to kick ass and take names!” he told BenitoLink as his reason for running.

Mathew Rojas is a recruiting manager for Amazon Web Services, with an income over $100,000. He also listed his husband’s source of income from the non-profit Hope Services, of between $10,001 and $100,000. He told BenitoLink they have lived in Hollister for a year. He said they moved from San Jose and were anxious to get involved in the city and government.

“We wanted to make sure that decisions are being made on behalf of all residents represented here versus select demographics,” he said. “My husband [Anthony Rojas] is the arts and culture commissioner for the city of Hollister, and I decided to throw my hat in the ring when I saw the current council member step down.”

Rojas also said he is looking to continue smart growth in the city.

“I think housing developments need to slow and a focus on affordable housing needs to be at the forefront in order to keep housing fair and available for all types of Hollister residents,” he said. “Infrastructure needs to be a top priority. We need smart and safe roads and thoroughfares to take on the new population growth that is happening and will continue to happen.”

Silas Quintero listed iRepair, an electronics repair shop, as his place of business, with a fair market value between $100,001 and $1,000,000. He also listed a second source of employment as business manager at Employbridge LLC, with a salary up to $100,000. He did not respond to BenitoLink’s request for comment.

Dolores Morales’ FPPC filing is incomplete, and she did not respond to BenitoLink’s request for comments.

Lauretta Avina listed her spouse’s employment at PG&E as her income of between $10,001 and $100,000. She did not respond to BenitoLink’s request for comment.

