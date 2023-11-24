Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Every fall we ask for help in keeping BenitoLink, your local nonprofit news provider going strong and giving you more of the news and features you love.

We are very lucky to have our own local news organization. Many communities like ours no longer have the basic information they need to track local governmental decisions or to follow candidates running for office in local elections.

You can learn more about BenitoLink by reading this recent interview with George Stanley of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

According to a related article published recently by Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University, “The loss of local newspapers ticked higher in 2023 to an average of 2.5 per week, up from two per week last year.”

Your donation matters a great deal. We have a strong sense of community and several residents are willing to offer substantial donation-matching opportunities to encourage your support. These offers, which this season are $50,000 in total, can potentially double the impact of your donation. Thanks to the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), we will also get their match of at least $16,500.

Our goal to match this fall is $66,500. A full community match would mean $133,000 toward the coming year.

Help us reach that goal and show these very generous supporters that you, too, care about being informed and engaged in shaping the county’s future.

As we bask in the warmth of Thanksgiving blessings, we can all be grateful that our little county rebuilt its own news organization and that it belongs to us.

“There were more than 130 confirmed newspaper closings or mergers this past year,” Northwestern warned. “Since 2005, the U.S. has lost nearly 2,900 newspapers.” This is just a grim reminder of what can happen if we are complacent.

So it’s up to us. If we want local news and information, this is the time to show our commitment to it by giving financial support.

Please consider supporting BenitoLink