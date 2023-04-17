Bird flu confirmed as cause of death in California condors in Arizona  

The HPAI virus has not been detected in any California flocks.

On April 7 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a statement saying highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, has been confirmed as the cause of death for three California condors found in northern Arizona.

On April 12 it amended the statement, saying “12 condors have died ‘suspect HPAI’ and six condors have died ‘confirmed HPAI,’ for a total of 18 condors. Three condors died after being brought in for care and are included in the total of 18. Five condors are currently receiving supportive care and undergoing testing for HPAI.”

According to the National Park Service there were 116 birds in this flock in 2022 which makes this a loss 15.5 % of the population.

All birds that died and sick birds belong to the Arizona-Utah flock. According to Pinnacles Condor Recovery Program and Ventana Wildlife Society, which together manage the Central Coast flock, the virus has not been detected in condor populations in California (Central Coast, southern California and Humboldt County) or Baja California, Mexico.

According to the service the Arizona-Utah population moves throughout northern Arizona and southern Utah, using the landscape within Grand Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, the Kaibab Plateau and surrounding areas.

On March 9, the Peregrine Fund, which manages the Arizona-Utah condor flock, first observed a bird in the wild exhibiting signs of illness, initially suspected to be lead poisoning. Crews monitored the bird and others showing similar behavior. On March 20, they collected the deceased female below her nest, which was the first bird confirmed positive with HPAI.

Upon collection, the bird was sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Clark R. Bavin National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory for necropsy to determine the cause of death. Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Lab analyzed samples, and preliminary results indicated the bird tested positive for HPAI subtype H5N1. The result was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Service Laboratory on March 30.

Fish and Wildlife said in the release that HPAI suspected cases of live birds will be transferred to appropriate facilities to receive care.

Fish and Wildlife also said in its release that to address the unfolding threat of HPAI, coordination is ongoing with avian influenza experts, veterinarians, and tribal, state and federal partners across the condors’ range. California condor recovery partners are mobilizing resources and taking preemptive steps to protect wild birds from HPAI. Across the condors’ range, daily activities continue, such as captive breeding and the monitoring of breeding and nesting sites.

Kelly Sorenson, Executive Director with Ventana Wildlife Society told BenitoLink there is much concern for the Central Coast flock and they are watching for signs of illness. He said they have received an anonymous donation of $80,000 to help keep the birds healthy. They will use this to build isolation units for birds. Sorenson says at the moment this could be the biggest threat facing the condors. He said there is a vaccine in the works and it is expected to be expedited.

Alacia Welch, Condor Program Manager at Pinnacles National Park, said while they are concerned at this time they have not changed their management of leaving food out for condors at bait sites.

Asked if ranchers should make any changes when livestock die she said, “Condors continue to forage across the landscape and animals that die on ranches within the condor range remain an important food source. At this time, condor management agencies are not suggesting a change in ranching practices regarding disposal of dead animals.”

She added the Pinnacles birds will also be housed in Ventana’s isolation units. “This is a wonderful example of our teams working together to effectively respond to an emerging threat,” she said.

Welch advises residents who come upon a sick or dead condor to note its precise location and contact Pinnacles National Park at (831) 389-4486 x4276. She cautioned residents to not approach or capture it. Procedures developed in coordination with avian disease specialists will be employed by Pinnacles staff to attempt to capture the sick bird and limit spreading the virus.

Sorenson said exposure of HPAI is expected to rise during birds’ spring migration to more northern nesting grounds.

Fish and Wildlife also said that HPAI has been detected in all U.S. states, except Hawaii, in both wild and domestic animals.

It also added that HPAI is considered low risk as a human health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, infections in humans have been reported. HPAI is highly contagious in wildlife and can spread quickly by several routes, including bird-to-bird contact, environmental contamination with fecal material and through exposed clothing, shoes and vehicles.

The California Condor Recovery Program is a multi-entity effort, led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Recovery partners include the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Chapultepec Zoo, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Los Angeles Zoo, Liberty Wildlife, National Park Service, Navajo Nation, Oakland Zoo, Oregon Zoo, Phoenix Zoo, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Santa Barbara Zoo, Sequoia Zoo, Smithsonian Institution, the federal government of Mexico, The Peregrine Fund, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, University of California at Santa Cruz, University of Montana, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Ventana Wildlife Society, Yurok Tribe, Zacango Zoo and other governmental and non-governmental organizations.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.