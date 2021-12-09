News

BL donors get us over 30K hump!

Donors have been fundamental in their contributions to BenitoLink and are all dedicated to building nonpartisan journalism.

We’re showing great progress when it comes to BenitoLink’s annual fall fundraiser. Thanks to readers like you, we just passed the $30,000 mark in community donations and BenitoLink is closing in on the 40K matching funds offered by the Institute for Nonprofit News, and local supporters Randy and Rebecca Wolf and Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano. These donors have been fundamental in their contributions to BenitoLink and are all dedicated to building nonpartisan journalism for the benefit of San Benito County residents. These matches are offered so your donation can be doubled!

So far, 2021 donations range from smaller monthly donations to much larger donations than past years! Monthly donations help keep our month to month operations and allow us to build our staff.

Our board members have stepped up this year with ambitious and generous gifts, demonstrating their dedication to San Benito having its own community based news. This year’s Pledge of Champions fundraiser is showing an outstanding start thanks to substantial contributions from our BenitoLink Board Members. 2021 Board Members are: Rohit Sharma, Raul Céja, Ellen Fisher, Lois Locci, Phil Esparza, Chang So, Heather Callens and David Wright.

BenitoLink Board Members are unpaid volunteers who are committed to San Benito County having lasting nonpartisan, nonprofit news. Our board members support the nonprofit financially and give time to several BenitoLink committees for example: Strategic Planning, Election Forums Community Engagement Events and  Nonprofit Business Compliance.

 

Leslie David

Leslie David is a Bay Area independent reporter/producer and is a BenitoLink founding board member. She has produced for radio, television, newspaper and magazines in both California and Wyoming. She was with KRON-TV News in San Francisco as camera-woman, editor and field producer, where she won the Commonwealth Club's Thomas Storke Award with Linda Yee for their series on the Aids Epidemic. She started as a small market news reporter shooting her own 16mm film at KEYT-TV Santa Barbara. Leslie lives on a ranch with her family in San Benito County.