Bureau of Land Management limiting vehicle access on Panoche Hills Recreation Area

Earlier than usual restriction is to protect the endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizard.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office

The Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office announced it is limiting vehicle access to the Panoche Hills Recreation Area in Fresno and San Benito counties as a measure to protect habitat for the endangered blunt-nose leopard lizard.

The Bureau said the restriction is effective at 6 a.m. April 4, through April 14.

“This temporary road restriction is needed to prevent destruction of plant and wildlife habitat in advance of the annual seasonal closure regularly occurring from April 15 to Oct. 15,” the release said

The Bureau said at the Tumey Hills Recreation Area, also in Fresno and San Benito counties, will remain open to vehicle access until April 15. Recreationists can continue to access the Panoche and Tumey hills by hiking, biking or horseback riding year-round.

The bureau said this year’s warmer, drier conditions have triggered the endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizard to emerge from hibernation earlier than previous years.

A partnership with several agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management, are conducting a breeding program that aims to release blunt-nosed leopard lizards in Panoche Hills.

The Bureau went on to say the lizards that live on the Panoche Hills Plateau are part of a captive breeding program with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo to recover the species that is in danger of extinction.

“Limiting motorized vehicles in the area will protect this species’ natural environment, found only in central California, by preventing disturbance during the critical breeding season,” the release said.

A copy of the closure order is available here. For more information, please visit the Panoche Hills Visit Us webpage, or the Tumey Hills Visit Us webpage. For specific questions, contact the Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200 or [email protected].