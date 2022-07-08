Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire in north San Benito County

Forward progress stopped at four acres.

A vegetation fire on Brook Hollow near Hudner Lane, a mile north of the Highway 25 and 156 intersection, in San Benito County has burned about 4 acres.

According to Cal Fire, the forward progress was stopped around 1 p.m. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. and Hollister Fire Department are assisting in the efforts.

Cal Fire responded to a fire on June 14 in the same area that burned 90 acres.

