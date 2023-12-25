Lea este articulo en español aquí.

A San Benito nonprofit organization ensures foster children will receive gifts this holiday season.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of San Benito County, which advocates for children who have been abandoned, abused and neglected and placed in foster care, hosted its 15th Holiday Project. The project invites the public to donate toys, clothes and shoes to the foster children CASA advocates for.

CASA collected gifts for 45 children this year, the group’s Social Media Coordinator Zoe Martinez said.

On Dec. 8, CASA employees and volunteers held a party where every donated item was wrapped with holiday wrapping paper and bows and placed in black bags.

Holiday music filled a conference room in the Community Foundation Epicenter, where CASA is housed, during the wrapping event. Wrapping paper, tape, toys and clothes were spread out on tables while volunteers sang along and wrapped the gifts.

“Each gift was crafted with care, making every present extra special for our kiddos,” a CASA newsletter said.

After the gifts were wrapped, a CASA advocate delivered a bag of gifts to the child the advocate cares for, Martinez said.

Children are appointed by the court system to CASA, which trains child advocates when dealing with the court system or in school, Martinez said.

By Dec. 19, all the gifts had been delivered, Martinez said.

