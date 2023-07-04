As we observe the loss of readers that television news and newspapers are experiencing, Fourth of July is an appropriate day for BenitoLink team members to appreciate our independence.

As a nonprofit, community funded newsroom, we have been able to serve our county residents without bending to political or business pressure in our 11 years of operation.

When we meet with potential sponsors, we clear the air immediately and explain that having their business or nonprofit logo on BenitoLink will give them visibility and readers have direct access to their website but all editorial decisions are BenitoLink’s. Editorial pressure and strong-arming are unacceptable.

That is not to say businesses haven’t tried. Yes. In our very own county. Sometimes larger businesses think they can force editorial changes, control interview topics or even cancel stories. We do not accept editorial pressure or social media smears.

And we have survived sponsorships being dramatically pulled for over 11 years. Now, largely because of the community, individuals support BenitoLink on a scale that means we can weather the pressure of financial or political power.

We have stuck with our goal of non-partisan local government reporting, no matter who is in office.

This July Fourth we are thankful for your continued support and our hard-fought independence.

Got a few free minutes? BenitoLink’s summer FUNdraiser continues until July 22 and donations will be doubled up to $10,000 thanks to a local couple dedicated to local independent news.

Donate Now