Chief building official Duane Dauphinee to take over role of RMA director

Some county staff temporarily reassigned to assist the department following the death of Harry Mavrogenes.

Duane Dauphinee will be acting RMA director. Photo courtesy of County of San Benito.

San Benito County chief building official Duane Dauphinee has been selected to assume the Resource Management Agency (RMA) director role following the death of Harry Mavrogenes. County Budget Officer Stewart Patri was temporarily reassigned to also assist with the executive duties of the department.

Deputy Administrative Officer Edgar Nolasco said Duaphinee has been with the county since 2017 and has served as the chief building official for the last year.

Nolasco and County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa will also be working with the department to “have continuity of services,” Nolasco said.

As for how and when the county plans to fill the vacancy permanently, Nolasco said all options are being considered.

“We are internally considering all options to quickly come up with a plan that will foster the success of the agency,” Nolasco said.

Mavrogenes, a 71-year-old resident of San Jose, took over leadership of the RMA in June 2019, replacing John Guertin, who held the role for two years before he resigned.

Nolasco said the county was informed of Mavrogenes’ passing by the family on Sept. 20. The official cause of death has not yet been released.

Espinosa said the county will begin interviews for an assistant RMA position during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 22. He also said Mavrogenes was instrumental in the advancements the county has made in addressing road and bridge projects.

“He did a lot of work and is really much appreciated from the administrative side of things,” Espinosa said.