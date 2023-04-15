Child Abuse Prevention Council holds first “Unsung Hero” event

Community advocates and healthcare professionals honor ten colleagues for their contributions toward protecting children.

Nearly 50 healthcare professionals and child protection activists came together April 14 to recognize unsung heroes among them. Photo by John Chadwell.

Tonia Sunseri works through her church and other organizations as a volunteer. Photo by John Chadwell.

Irma Valencia said Parenting is challenging these days and it may be just something like a neighbor offering to watch someone's children to provide respite. Photo by John Chadwell.

Erica Eliott said the attendees at the ceremony were trying to raise the awareness of child abuse in the community. Photo by John Chadwell.

“I love to make a difference in lives,” Tonya Sunseri told BenitoLink following San Benito County’s first Unsung Hero event. “Our life’s mission should be to make a difference. Just be accountable for what we do for others.” Sunseri is one of 10 individuals honored April 14 for her commitment to local youth.

About 50 community child protection advocates and healthcare professionals attended the event at the Epicenter in downtown Hollister for the first Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Benito County Unsung Hero Awards.

Joshua Mercier, deputy director of Health and Human Services, served as moderator for the event. He said the state’s proclamation, the Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council Act, declared that “child abuse was one of the most tragic social and criminal justice issues of our time.”

“It found that victims of child abuse and their families face complex intervention systems involving many professionals and agencies,” he said. “Coordination between child protection agencies and professionals improves the response to victims and their families.

Ten individuals were recognized as unsung heroes:

Gwen Baquiran, San Benito County Office of Education

Rosalie Betancourt, San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency

Samantha Diaz, YMCA

Maria Granados, GoKids

Tyler Ham, San Benito County Behavioral Health

Sabrina Hurst, San Benito County Probation Department

Jeanette Neal, Youth Alliance

Tonia Sunseri, First 5

Irma Valencia, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

Candace Wilson, Community Solutions

Erica Elliott, a sexual assault and prevention director for Community Associates and chair of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Benito County, said that in 1989 the state proclaimed April to be Child Abuse Awareness Month.

On April 11, the County Board of Supervisors proclaimed April as Child Abuse month.

“We’re really trying to raise awareness around child abuse and how our community can step in and make differences and changes in lives”, Elliot said. “One of the things we wanted to do this year is to honor folks in our community that are working with kids and inspiring change and stepping in those ways.”

She said the 10 people nominated for the Unsung Hero Award were being recognized for creating excellence and promoting wellness in our children and the community.

“Each agency has identified a volunteer or staff or somebody within their system that works with children that really is helping to show and lead by example,” she said.

One nominee, Irma Valencia, deputy county council for the county, said the event was “a great opportunity for the community to become aware of child abuse and what the community at large can do to help support families and children.”

“Parenting is challenging these days and it may be just something like a neighbor offering to watch someone’s children to provide respite,” she said. “That can make all the difference.

“A lot of people’s perception [of child abuse] is it’s physical abuse,” she continued. “Verbal abuse really lasts much longer and has a deep impact on children. As adults, you don’t realize what impact your words have on your kids.”

Tonya Sunseri, a volunteer with First 5, approached protecting children from a biblical perspective. As a member of the communications council of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), she paraphrased from a written statement attributed to Henry B. Eyring (a Second Counselor and religious leader with the LDS): “You are called to represent the Savior. His work is to bless His Father’s spirit children with opportunities in life.”

Tyler Ham has been a case manager with San Benito County Behavioral Health for two years. He said it was an honor to be recognized for his efforts in helping children.

“I’m also involved in working with youth and foster youth on an outpatient basis,” he said. “I also maintain our prevention and early intervention program called PATHS (Promoting Access, Trust, and Healthy Behaviors in Schools) Program.”

The PATHS Program provides enhanced social and emotional development, strategies for managing anger, improving social skills, improving school performance, enhancing family communication skills, linkage to behavioral health services, according to the county’s website.

