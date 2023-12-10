This column was contributed Fransisco Diaz, county clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. You can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues by emailing Noe Magaña at noemagana@benitolink.com and following our Terms of Use. Lea este articulo en español aquí.



Dear Residents of San Benito County,

I am thrilled to share the wonderful news of the recent achievement by the County Clerk-Recorder and Elections Office in securing a new facility that will serve as the hub for our vital functions. Effective December 11th, we have successfully completed the transition of all our services to our new address at 1601 Lana Way, Hollister, CA 95023.

This strategic relocation marks a significant milestone in our commitment to maintaining operational excellence, especially with an imminent election that is only three months away. The new location not only provides a fresh and efficient space for our team but also facilitates improved services for the public.

One of the key enhancements in our new facility is the implementation of advanced security and safety measures. We have invested in cutting-edge technology, including video surveillance, sensor motion outdoor lights, and for the first-time fire alarm and sprinklers. These measures are crucial in safeguarding the integrity of our operations and ensuring the protection of sensitive election materials.

I am particularly proud to announce the establishment of a dedicated warehouse within our new premises. Unlike our previous setting, the expanded space allows us to store election equipment securely while also creating an opportunity for interested members of the public to observe our operations.

Photo courtesy of the San Benito County Elections Office. Photo courtesy of the San Benito County Elections Office.

In our previous setting, limited space posed challenges for both our staff and the public. The new warehouse not only addresses these challenges but also provides room for our team to expand operations efficiently. This development aligns with our commitment to fostering a transparent and accessible electoral process.

To commemorate this momentous occasion and celebrate the successful transition to our new facility, we are delighted to invite you to join us for an Open House on January 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. This event promises to be a vibrant and engaging experience, providing an opportunity for our community to come together and witness the exciting developments at our new location.

The festivities will commence with a Flag Raising ceremony, symbolizing the pride and commitment we hold for our democratic values. Together, we will stand united, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the County Clerk-Recorder and Elections Office.

Following this, we will proceed with an Open House and guided Office Tour, offering an insider’s look into the enhanced capabilities and improved facilities that our new location boasts. Our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to showcase security features, the newly established warehouse, and the various advancements that contribute to the efficiency of our operations. This will be an excellent opportunity for attendees to gain insight into the meticulous planning and attention to detail that went into creating a space conducive to the crucial work of the County Clerk-Recorder and Elections Office.

As we embark on this exciting journey, we look forward to sharing this special moment with you, our valued community members. Your presence at the Open House will not only enrich the experience but also reinforce the spirit of collaboration and engagement that defines our commitment to serving the public.

We are confident that this relocation will further strengthen our ability to serve the community effectively and uphold the democratic process. As we look forward to the upcoming election, we are excited about the positive impact this move will have on our operations and, ultimately, on the experience of the constituents we serve.

Thank you for your continued support, and we invite you to visit our new location to witness firsthand the improvements we have made to better serve you.

Special thanks to our local contractors that made possible this relocation possible Wright Brothers Welding Inc., Noriega Electric Inc., Hollister Pest Aid, Hollister Safe & Lock, Inc., Central Coast Internet, Central Cal Heating and Air, Monterey Bay Systems, Savage Designs, and John Baker Construction.