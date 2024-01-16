This column was contributed by San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

One of the most challenging things that came with becoming the elected Sheriff-Coroner has been navigating when to speak out and when to stay silent. As the saying goes, “Opinions are like blanks, everybody has one.” Every time an issue arises, I am given most often given the opinion I should “Stay out of it,” or “Don’t draw attention to yourself.” I understand that, because when you take a stance on something, you alienate one side. But that is not why I ran for office. I want to affect change.

Take Measure Q and Measure R for example. I was asked by the “No on Q/R” campaign to sign on to, or endorse, their position last election. This was difficult as I have good friends on each side of the issue. Not to mention, I have a board that is split on how to approach growth, as well as my own personal beliefs as a longtime county resident. After analyzing what was at stake, I felt I needed to weigh in as Sheriff.

We have a serious revenue problem in San Benito County. I need to make sure the county has increasing revenue to staff my office and pay a competitive wage. After much thought and analysis, I decided it was best for me to advocate for the “No on Q/R” as I knew I was going to be asking the board to fund more positions and raises. That requires revenue the county simply does not have.

This puts me at odds with the “Yes on Q/R” campaign, which involve many of my friends. It just so happens my priorities as the Sheriff are not in line with theirs on this singular issue. However, that does not mean I oppose them as people, nor do I undervalue their opinion. I am against more large-scale housing projects. Houses equal more people, and more people equals more calls for service. Finally, housing does not bring in sufficient revenue to grow my office and pay my staff. In fact, this community has grown in residences exponentially, yet my staffing levels are still below those of 2010. More housing does not help the Sheriff’s Office, it in fact hurts it from a business standpoint.

I am also asked to endorse candidates for office. In our small community, I have great friendships with those running against each other. My staff expects me to endorse those who prioritize public safety and economic development that will in turn support our office. As Sheriff, I owe it to them and the community to prioritize safety over everything else. Yet, many people tell me to “stay out of it” as it will anger the others I do not endorse. That would be the safe path, but also a disingenuous one. I definitely have an opinion on who will be better for prioritization of public safety and also smart economic development.

I say all this because those of us in leadership do not enjoy the luxury of remaining silent on issues that affect us and you. We were elected to represent you to the best of our ability, and I think the deafening sound of silence on key and/or controversial issues is a problem. I took office to make a positive change and true difference. I will not sit idly by and stay quiet in order to fly under the radar to keep my job. I trust many of you know me and know where my heart is. You will not align with everything I endorse, or support, and I understand that. However, my positions are not a reflection of my personal agendas. They are purely related to what I believe is best for my office, my county, and my community. Thank you all for your continued support and honest feedback as we enter yet another election season.