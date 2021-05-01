COMMENTARY: May is Water Awareness Month

Shawn Novack writes about resources available for residents to make their irrigation system efficient.

This commentary was contributed by Shawn Novack, water conservation program manager with the Water Resources Association San Benito County, San Benito County Water District. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

As we head into the dry summer months, the month of May is a time to show our appreciation for water. This resource is something we use every day and is essential to everything in life.

May starts the peak irrigation season when residential water use starts rising with the temperature. That’s why May has become Water Awareness Month.

It’s a good time to make sure your irrigation system is running efficiently, and no water is going to waste before we get into the heat of the summer. Over half of residential water use is for landscape irrigation in the summertime.

Call the Water Resources Association of San Benito County (WRASBC) today to make sure your irrigation system, home or business are water efficient.

The WRASBC offers a free service where a technician can come to your home or business and check for leaks. The technician can also inspect your irrigation system to make sure it’s operating efficiently. Adjustments can be made to keep sprinklers from spraying on sidewalks, driveways or fences. The technician will also program your irrigation controller for summer. Correct programing can eliminate runoff and with our local clay soils runoff occurs easily. Especially if your landscape is installed on a sloping hillside. Save water and money!

These services are all free for the customers of Hollister, San Juan Bautista and the Sunnyslope County Water District. Remember, here in San Benito County and throughout or state, water conservation is a way of life!

Call 831-637-4378 to make an appointment and visit www.wrasbc.org for water saving tips and ideas.