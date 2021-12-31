Committing to the dream

Looking back at where BenitoLink started and where it is today.

Reason 9: Building the BL we all want together is part of a series of articles about nine reasons to support BenitoLink.

Brick by brick, a community can take charge and build the news organization it wants. This is being proven today in our small little county as donors, local businesses, regional corporations and foundations focused on reestablishing news all work together.

In 2012, the need for BenitoLink was revealed in locally organized rounds of community listening sessions. Several hundred of you were involved and you resoundingly asked for your own news that reported on local government and focused on our home, San Benito. Through hours of research, exploration and dedication to the concept, BenitoLink was created and today it serves up several stories a day about county-wide topics.

With the help of donors making major commitments to their communities and several large news-building foundations, civic-minded people donating on whatever level they can are re-establishing nonprofit newsrooms in smaller communities where news was withering away.

BenitoLink is one of those growing newsrooms and today we end our ninth year of operation and look ahead with excitement to our tenth year, 2022.

Thank you to our board members: Rohit Sharma, Raul Céja, Ellen Fisher, Lois Locci, Dave Wright, Chang So, Phil Esparza and Heather Callens.

Thank you to our staff, reporting, photography and intern team.

Finally thank you to our readers for enjoying BenitoLink, sending us feedback when you have it and sharing your ideas and hopes for the BenitoLink of your dreams. Together, we can take charge and build the news organization we want.

Support your local nonprofit news.

We wish you all an outstanding 2022.

Leslie David

BenitoLink Executive Director