Lea este articulo en español aquí.
Hollister Parks and Recreation hosted the 39th Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Veterans Memorial Building Dec. 2. The event started at 8 a.m. and ended at 11 am.
Hollister Recreation Services Manager Tina Garza said the event started 37 years ago by the Kiwanis Club of Hollister. She said the city partnered with the organization a couple of years later.
Garza said the event attracts between 600 and 700 people annually and that it takes about 30 volunteers to organize it.
“We’re serving 6,700 meals out to the community,” Garza said. “It’s a fun event.”
The event included the presence of the Grinch, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Many attendees arrived wearing their pajamas to have breakfast with Santa.
