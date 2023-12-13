Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Hollister Parks and Recreation hosted the 39th Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Veterans Memorial Building Dec. 2. The event started at 8 a.m. and ended at 11 am.

Hollister Recreation Services Manager Tina Garza said the event started 37 years ago by the Kiwanis Club of Hollister. She said the city partnered with the organization a couple of years later.

Garza said the event attracts between 600 and 700 people annually and that it takes about 30 volunteers to organize it.

“We’re serving 6,700 meals out to the community,” Garza said. “It’s a fun event.”

The event included the presence of the Grinch, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Many attendees arrived wearing their pajamas to have breakfast with Santa.

Ryleen and Emma. Photo by Adam Bell.

Nathaniel Azevedo, Kevin Len, Alyssa Garcia and Erik Ehn. Photo by Adam Bell.

39th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Photo by Adam Bell.

Nathan, Aliyah and Kamilah. Photo by Adam Bell.

39th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Photo by Adam Bell.

Isabella Aguilera and Erik Ehn. Photo by Adam Bell.

39th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Photo by Adam Bell.

The Grinch. Photo by Adam Bell.

39th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Photo by Adam Bell.

39th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Photo by Adam Bell.

Raul Gracia and Armando Medina. Photo by Adam Bell.

Santa and Mrs. Claus. Photo by Adam Bell.

Santa and Mrs. Claus. Photo by Adam Bell.

Rain Deer. Photo by Adam Bell.

The Grinch. Photo by Adam Bell.

Isabella Skylas, Audrinna Jimenez, Margaret Salinas and George Nava. Photo by Adam Bell.

39th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Photo by Adam Bell.

Magda, Brianna Bueno, Antonio and Charli. Photo by Adam Bell.

