COMMUNITY OPINION: Mary Zanger urges Yes on Q

Dear Editor,

How like a jewel is San Benito County. It is a cut emerald of fertile fields set in an aquifer fed by San Luis Reservoir and pronged by enriching rolling hills. We call this treasure our home. Naturally, others become enchanted with this treasure and want to buy it. Their offer is a question called Measure Q.

It seems we have already succumbed to the sell but now we can slow it down. The big question of Q is shall people decide how the remainder of growth happens? People do not want their gem bought by the money of excessive growth.

Growth money is called Impact Fees by the supervisors when writing contracts for developers. Records show that in 2010 the supervisors reduced impact fees from $24,000.00 to $12,000.00 or by half. That can encourage growth but hurt the county by neglecting roads, water, sewer and schools. So, then we are told that we need to grow for more money.

It’s like riding a horse on a merry-go-round. We go up for increased fees then down for reduced fees. Round and round we go on an ever larger merry-go-round lulled by the music of more growth.

Why do some want growth? Landowners can sell agricultural land for higher prices provided zoning is changed. Supervisors and those running for elections can change zoning and receive campaign donations from developers. Construction trades can profit from growth. Transportation and fuel business can profit from growth. Do the people, the taxpayers, really profit from growth?

People have increased road use and disrepair, more traffic and more intersection lights, higher maintenance costs for water and sewer, more air and water pollution, threatening space and resources for our #1 agricultural economy. Climate change is impacting agriculture by making weather conditions difficult for crop growth and by reducing abundance. Geographical and benign weather make San Benito County unique for agriculture and must be preserved. San Jose sprawled over prime agriculture; do we want the same?

Only those believing that growth supplies more money oppose Q. Most people, Democrats, Republicans, and independents support Measure Q. Those wanting “off” the merry-go-round want thoughtful slow growth that will benefit all the people. That means a “YES” on Measure Q.

Mary Zanger