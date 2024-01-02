This community opinion was contributed by Mary Zanger. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

Lea este articulo en español aquí.



The little Drummer Boy tunefully beats a rhythm to find the true spirit of Christmas. But

like or unlike the little drummer boy I’m wondering if the mayor’s year long gifts are in

the true spirit of Christmas. True giving is giving without expecting a gift in return.

It seems as though this mayor was playing Santa Claus through out the whole year. She

filled her bag with gifts. But where did she find these gifts? Were these Grinch-like

finds? She gave developers a new General Plan paid for by the taxpayers. Included in

this gift was a special golden gift wrap of reducing affordable housing from 20% to 15%.

This means that developers can make profit on extra 5 houses per 100 plus they now have

more space because they can build on Fairview, Union and Buena Vista roads. Thanks

again to Santa/Mayor.

I wonder why this Santa Clause that flies thru the air forgot that people have to use roads.

More houses put more cars on the same limited roads. This flying Santa forgot about the

taxpayers who pay for road repairs.

This jolly red suited person with a sleigh stowed bag flew away with reindeer looking

like city council members. The stowed bag bulged with the grand gift of double sewer

capacity. Santa made the sleigh lighter and the reindeer happier after giving this gift to

all the developers especially those at San Juan Oaks. Here Santa found hanging socks

looking like open hands so filled them with 50% senior discount on sewer hookups for

luxury homes. Santa was supposed to leave this gift under the tree for low-income senior

housing.

This Santa makes developers happy all year but what about others like the town people?

Instead of better sewer for others Santa gave west side people sewer stink. Still the west

side voices sweetly sing of helping each other. West side voices love their council

member even though this Santa considers him a bad boy for singing for people. Does

this Santa have the Drummer Boy true spirit of Christmas or is this Santa more like the

Grinch who stole Christmas?

(Editor’s notes: The author references areas on Fairview Road, Buena Vista Road and Union Road, which some parts are in the city limits and others in the unincormporated county. Any applications for development in unincorporated areas would be under the jurisdiction of San Benito County. Hollister city limits can be found here.)