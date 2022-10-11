COMMUNITY OPINION: Measure Q gives community the power

Mary Zanger writes in support of Measure Q.

Q means question. Q is a question. We need to ask questions about Measure Q. The first question seems to be about money. If lots of homes, plus retail buildings like Target and commercial buildings like Amazon have been built thus providing tax income, where is the money? If growth provides plentiful tax revenue, where is the revenue? Hollister has doubled so where is the tax revenue? If rapid growth produces county tax revenue why does the county still need money? We are told that growth produces tax money but we are not told what happens to the money. The money remains a mystery.

It’s time to believe our own eyes. We see the growth and we see the roads. We get new traffic lights but where are the resurfaced and widened roads? Where is all this money we should have? We would like to think that we have had enough growth but the opposite is true. More growth is already approved and planned. We should have plenty of money already in the pipeline. Why doesn’t that satisfy the supervisors?

Why do the majority of people vote for slow growth but where is the slowdown? Who continues to oppose the will of the people? Obviously it appears that those opposing Q oppose the will of the people. They seem to be some landowners, developers, builders, politicians, and the trades who want to make money and leave. Because this may continue to occur we need to change the pattern. We need to let the people decide and not the politicians.

The people deciding are the ones promoting Measure Q. Measure Q promoters are people most interested in the preservation of our clean water and air, rich soils, agricultural climate, hills and open spaces, wildlife abundance, historical significance with a desire to avoid sprawl and thoughtfully build our town and economy. Q supporters are all parties, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Yes on Q gives people, not the wealthy, the power to grow our community.