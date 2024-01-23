This community opinion was contributed by Mary Zanger. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues. Lea este articulo en español aquí.



Do you hear what I hear? Is this the last song of the past season or is this the first song of

the new season, the new year. “ A sigh, a sigh…..way up in the sky” written by a Jewish

peace loving woman after WW II during the Cuban missile crisis, appropriately is for the

new year and is for the scary time which is now.

“Said the little lamb to the shepherd boy, do you hear what I hear?” This question with a

yearning haunting melody makes us eager for some answer because this past season that

should have been peaceful was not. Many innocent people were cold, hungry and

threatened.

“Do you hear what I hear, ringing thru the sky to the shepherd boy?” Would this be the

sound of bombs and missiles or “A sigh, a sigh high above the sea, with a voice as big as

the sea?” Maybe this is a prayer for peace. Most of all and throughout the world we

need peace.

“Said the shepherd boy to the mighty king, Do you know what I know? A child given in

the cold, we can bring him silver and gold.” We can bring suffering people the silver

warmth of clothes and homes with the gold of food and medicine.

“Said the king to the people everywhere, “Do as I say, pray for peace people everywhere.” This mighty powerful request seems to be for today, this first day of the new year. It seems that we need to hear and to heed the voice from the sky: to not only pray but to act as if we truly want peace. We need to stop the oppression of people, stop the destruction, halt the making of destructive instruments and to make peace to people everywhere.

