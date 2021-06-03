COMMUNITY OPINION: Safe and effective vaccines available

Mary Zanger writes about her support to vaccinate children 12 years of age and up.

What better place to locate a vaccine clinic for ages 12 and up than at a middle school? Kudos to San Benito County Health Department for scheduling this COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rancho San Justo Middle School on Rancho Drive.

Parents need not be concerned about receiving the Moderna Vaccine while their kids will be receiving Pfizer. The difference is only one of a time element. Because of the enormous data now available Moderna will soon also be approved for kids 12 and up.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are of the Messenger RNA vaccine variety. The high amount of data now available emphasizes the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines against Corona virus and its variants. Please parents if you have not yet been vaccinated join your kids in line for this gift of health. Remember vaccinations are free, paid for by our government.

This is such good news because now schools will be able to open and open safely. More of our population will be vaccinated and we will approach safety when a high percentage of our population reaches immunity. We can finally see some light at the end of this dark pandemic tunnel.

Safeway Pharmacy announces that they are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. Safeway sweetens their process by giving everyone they vaccinate a 10% grocery discount coupon. Apparently this grocery chain can not resist the fact that when store traffic increases potential grocery sales increase; this is the climate in which we live. So get vaccinated at Safeway and while you are there do some grocery shopping.

Mary Zanger, Retired Pharmacist