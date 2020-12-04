COMMUNITY OPINION: Teach me to fish

This community opinion was contributed by resident Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

I have been very troubled by the continued reporting of the coronavirus by the news media, and as I stated in my last letter the lack of transparency from our governmental organizations so I decided to do some research of my own. I think you will find the statistics are startling, but probably not in the way you would think.

For the purposes of this letter I want to make sure that the readers understand three things. First: all my data is from the daily coronavirus tracker in the San Jose Mercury News Dec. 1, the San Benito County COVID-19 website, and the official COVID websites of the states of Texas and South Dakota, and the CDC. Second, I want to make sure all of you understand that I in no way shape or form am trying to “play down” anyone’s death or suffering from the virus. I pray daily for all people who are suffering from, fighting against, or have been negatively affected by the virus, and I know that these are real people and that everyone who has died was someone’s parent, child, sibling, or loved one. I also want to make sure that others who are suffering as a result of the government’s response to the pandemic be given the same respect. Everyone who has had to have an older relative die alone, everyone who has lost a business, everyone who has children being denied the school experience or sports, everyone who has been abused by a spouse or parent, everyone who has committed suicide, or is abusing drugs or alchohol as a result of lock downs. All suffering is equal, none is more or less important. ​​Third, I am not attempting to convince anyone of anything, but as I used to tell my students “If you give me a fish I eat for a day, but if you teach me to fish, I eat for a lifetime.” So I am going to teach you to fish, by showing you how to use the COVID stats to make informed decisions, based upon actual facts and numbers and not the opinion of someone.

I am going to teach you how to calculate four sets of statistics. First is the case fatality rate, this is calculated by taking the # of COVID deaths, and divide it by the # of COVID cases. This yields a decimal which you multiply by 100 to convert to a %. The second is the infection rate. This is calculated by taking the # of positive COVID tests divided by the total population, then again multiply by 100. The third is the death by population figure. This is calculated by taking the # of COVID deaths divided by the population and again multiply by 100. The last is the excess death rate. Taking the total number of deaths from all causes and divide it by the average number of deaths from all causes, and multiply by 100.