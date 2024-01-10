Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Community FoodBank of San Benito County continues to manage donations for the nine families—20 adults and 17 children—that were displaced after an apartment building on the block of Line Street caught fire Jan. 6.

The city of Hollister partnered with the food bank to offer food, clothes, toiletries and other aid to the families affected by the fire, Community FoodBank Chief Executive Officer Sarah Nordwick said.

Sitting on Nordwick’s desk was a drawing by a child affected by the fire. It featured a large flower, hummingbird and a smiley face, and the words, “Thanks for all the things you did! Thanks so much.”

“Jumping in after a disaster is kind of what we do,” Nordwick said.

Nine families have collected food, gift cards and other aid from the food bank since the fire, she added.

“We honestly couldn’t have distributed what we did without the community.”

On the morning of Jan. 7 the food bank storeroom was empty, but after Nordwick and the city took to social media and called for donations, over 100 community members dropped off clothes, shoes, diapers, gift cards and toys.

The Community Food Bank of San Benito’s storeroom is full of donations for the families affected by the fire. Photo by Monserrat Solis.

Some even wrapped presents for children who lost their toys in the fire, she said.

As of Jan. 9, the storeroom had mountains of clothes, tables lined with shoes and backpacks filled with school supplies.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together and care enough about each other,” Nordwick said.

In addition, the Community Foundation for San Benito County raised and distributed $18,500 to the families. Each household member received $500, Community Foundation Director of Operations and grants Tracy Taggart told BenitoLink.

Those who would like to donate money can contribute to the San Benito Disaster Recovery Fund online.

Photo by Nichole Nijmeh Carter.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Hollister, seven of the nine families have temporary housing and the other two families are safe.

After the families are settled in a home, the food bank will further assist by providing furniture.

Along with the food bank, the Hollister Downtown Association is also serving as an official donation site.

The city’s Facebook post said that monetary donations and gift cards are needed most. In lieu of money, bedding, towels, luggage, baby clothes, kitchen supplies, pots and pans and storage bins are also needed.

