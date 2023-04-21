Community support blooms for local news

BenitoLink raises over $100k in the fall fundraising campaign.

BenitoLink Newsroom meeting. Carmel de Bertaut, Eden De Alba Noe Magana and other reporters help pull together the news the community cares about. Photo Leslie David.

BenitoLink’s 2022 fall fundraiser comes to a close with a $15,000 match from the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) plus a bonus of $8,000. In addition, BenitoLink received $89,800 in local support, bringing the total to $112,800.

The Institute for Nonprofit News is a national nonprofit organization that is helping to rebuild local news all over the country. BenitoLink became a member in 2017 when there were about 30 newsrooms involved. Today, INN represents and supports over 330 local nonprofit newsrooms.

Now that INN “NewsMatch” funds have been distributed, we can finally share the full success of BenitoLink’s Fall 2022 fundraising campaign.

As a nonprofit or publicly funded newsroom, BenitoLink largely depends on the residents of San Benito County to financially support their own local news. This annual drive is a community effort that starts with several significant major donors: Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano; Randy and Rebecca Wolf; and Hugh and Jackie Bikle. They provide matching funds, so when BenitoLink readers donate, we can double the donation and take advantage of the full INN matching opportunity. This year we achieved the most local support ever, coming in just under $90,000! Thank you, BenitoLink readers and supporters.

That big figure matters not only to our small team, but to the organizations like INN that are behind the rebirth of reliable news and information, because it wants to see that the community is engaged and supporting its news too.

As in previous years, in 2022 we saw continued growth in local readers who demonstrated their appreciation for community news and information by donating to BenitoLink. This increase in local support has allowed us to get the full INN NewsMatch of $15,000 as well as $8,000 in bonus funding.

We received the bonus because BenitoLink demonstrated the wide support we enjoy in our community. Bonus funding was given only to specific newsrooms that have a news team and board of directors that represent the character and cultures of the region they cover. We also received the bonus because we are fortunate to have our own local matching funds that come from our treasured group of local major donors. Deep appreciation goes to our major donors and our board of directors: Rohit Sharma, Dave Wright, Lois Locci, Heather Callens, Phil Esparza, Chang So, Mike Graves, Kris Waller and Sean Herrera.

Since 2017, investment in nonprofit news organizations has exceeded $270 million nationally.

In its announcement, INN wrote, “For the first time, nonprofit news organizations attracted more matching funds from local funders than from national and regional foundations during NewsMatch, the year-end matching-gift campaign that is transforming how communities sustain and expand access to the news coverage they need.”

INN funders

In 2022, NewsMatch supporters included Democracy Fund, Heising-Simons Foundation, Inasmuch Foundation, Independence Public Media Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Joyce Foundation, Kaphan Foundation, Loud Hound, Maida Lynn, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, The Schwab Charitable Fund, the Present Progressive Fund, Solidarity Giving, Walton Family Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, and Wyncote Foundation, as well as almost 800 local match funders. In-kind support was provided by The New York Times.

Following is a list of all BenitoLink 2022 fall donors:

