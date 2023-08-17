This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

Construction of the Riverview Regional Park in Hollister is scheduled to begin the summer of 2024. Sunnyside Park is in the final stages of design and construction is scheduled to begin in December, public works administrator Steve Loupe told the San Benito County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 7.

Loupe said the county anticipates completing Riverview’s environmental process and design package next spring, followed by construction in the summer. Construction phase is estimated to last seven to eight months.

The 45-acre Riverview Park is located between the Hollister High School campus and the San Benito River. Its first phase is funded by a California State Parks grant and a $750,000 grant from the state.

The first phase of the park includes storage facilities, restrooms, ball fields, an amphitheater, playgrounds, pickleball and basketball courts, botanical and community gardens, astronomy zones, fitness areas, cross-country trails and a disc golf course. The county is conducting a survey of the project seeking input on the design of a pump track for bicyclists. Additionally, collaboration with the San Benito County Arts Council is under consideration to bring artistic elements into the park’s design.

Rendering of the Riverview Regional Park.

The budget for the first phase is $3.5 million. The county has also budgeted $4.25 million for Phase Two, with the amenities still to be determined by the county.

The county plans on using drought-tolerant and native tree species for landscaping.

Sunnyside Park, located between Klamath way and Sacramento way, is in the final design stages. Loupe said the county is scheduled to issue a request for bids in September. Construction could begin in December, with a four to five-month completion window.

Image from Aug. 8 agenda packet.

Sunnyside Park will offer a playground, picnic area, pathways, and a multi-sport court.

An additional section of Sunnyside Park, located across Hospital rd, will feature a swing set, playground, picnic area and maintained turf bordered by wooden fencing.

The park is at the same location that a library kiosk is scheduled to be installed in August, following the delivery of its canopy.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.