The City of Hollister has used Measure G funds to install speed humps in various streets. Photo by Adam Bell.
The City of Hollister has used Measure G funds to install speed humps in various streets. Photo by Adam Bell.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Jenna Ellis. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

According to the annual Measure G report, it has brought in more money than originally projected, generating $43.3 million as of March 2023. It was expected to generate about $33 million by that time. 

For the 2022-23 fiscal year, Measure G,  the 1% county sales tax that funds local road repairs, was originally projected to bring in about $8 million but brought in $13.4 million instead. In the 2021-22 fiscal year it generated $12.7 million

Of the 2022-23 Measure G revenue, $3.8 million went to the Hwy 25 widening project; $8.4 million was distributed to San Benito County, Hollister and San Juan Bautista for local streets and roads, and $985,000 was dedicated to pedestrian, bicycle and transit projects. 

The city of Hollister received $4 million and spent $737,000 on construction of a roundabout, curb bumpouts, lane delineators, and other traffic calmers on Central Avenue. The city also spent $55,000 installing speed humps in various locations.  

San Benito County received $4 million from Measure G’s 2022-23 revenue. The county put $500,000 of it toward a $671,000 project to restore and make two repairs at two different points on Cienega Road.  

San Juan Bautista received $1.45 million from the Measure G funding this year. The city spent $1.2 million completing a street improvement project which addressed the needs defined in its Pavement Management Plan. This included resurfacing, repairing and restriping 12 different city streets and repaving more than a thousand feet of sidewalks, curbs and gutters. 

San Benito County voters passed Measure G in 2018. It added a 1% sales tax on local transactions for 30 years to fund improvements to local streets and roads. 

The measure is expected to generate $485 million over 30 years, according to the estimates presented to the voters in 2018.

The allocations are made in three tiers:

  • Tier I: $242 million to the Hwy 25 widening project to reduce traffic congestion.
  • Tier II: $216 million to maintain local roads. San Benito County and Hollister will each receive 47.5% of these funds, while San Juan Bautista will receive the remaining 5%.
  • Tier III: $27 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety, future planning and other projects. This tier also includes 1% of funds for administration. 

Projects Measure G has funded in fiscal year 2020-21:

  • San Juan Bautista: Funded the 3rd street rehabilitation project, which consisted of road rehabilitation of 3rd Street between Tahualami Street and Muckelemi Street. (2020)
  • Hollister: no measure G projects were listed.
  • San Benito County: Resurfaced approximately 0.4 miles of Union Road (2021); resurfaced 0.7 miles of roadway along Buena Vista Road (2021); resurfaced approximately 1.7 miles of roadway along Southside Road (2021).

Projects Measure G has funded in fiscal year 2021-22:

  • San Juan Bautista: There were no measure G projects listed
  • Hollister: no measure G projects were listed.
  • San Benito County: Completed 0.4 miles of pavement rehabilitation along the 5000 block of Southside Road (2021).

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.