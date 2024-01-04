This article was written by BenitoLink intern Jenna Ellis. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

According to the annual Measure G report, it has brought in more money than originally projected, generating $43.3 million as of March 2023. It was expected to generate about $33 million by that time.

For the 2022-23 fiscal year, Measure G, the 1% county sales tax that funds local road repairs, was originally projected to bring in about $8 million but brought in $13.4 million instead. In the 2021-22 fiscal year it generated $12.7 million.

Of the 2022-23 Measure G revenue, $3.8 million went to the Hwy 25 widening project; $8.4 million was distributed to San Benito County, Hollister and San Juan Bautista for local streets and roads, and $985,000 was dedicated to pedestrian, bicycle and transit projects.

The city of Hollister received $4 million and spent $737,000 on construction of a roundabout, curb bumpouts, lane delineators, and other traffic calmers on Central Avenue. The city also spent $55,000 installing speed humps in various locations.

San Benito County received $4 million from Measure G’s 2022-23 revenue. The county put $500,000 of it toward a $671,000 project to restore and make two repairs at two different points on Cienega Road.

San Juan Bautista received $1.45 million from the Measure G funding this year. The city spent $1.2 million completing a street improvement project which addressed the needs defined in its Pavement Management Plan. This included resurfacing, repairing and restriping 12 different city streets and repaving more than a thousand feet of sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

San Benito County voters passed Measure G in 2018. It added a 1% sales tax on local transactions for 30 years to fund improvements to local streets and roads.

The measure is expected to generate $485 million over 30 years, according to the estimates presented to the voters in 2018.

The allocations are made in three tiers:

Tier I: $242 million to the Hwy 25 widening project to reduce traffic congestion.

Tier II: $216 million to maintain local roads. San Benito County and Hollister will each receive 47.5% of these funds, while San Juan Bautista will receive the remaining 5%.

Tier III: $27 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety, future planning and other projects. This tier also includes 1% of funds for administration.

Projects Measure G has funded in fiscal year 2020-21:

San Juan Bautista: Funded the 3rd street rehabilitation project, which consisted of road rehabilitation of 3rd Street between Tahualami Street and Muckelemi Street. (2020)

Hollister: no measure G projects were listed.

San Benito County: Resurfaced approximately 0.4 miles of Union Road (2021); resurfaced 0.7 miles of roadway along Buena Vista Road (2021); resurfaced approximately 1.7 miles of roadway along Southside Road (2021).

Projects Measure G has funded in fiscal year 2021-22:

San Juan Bautista: There were no measure G projects listed

Hollister: no measure G projects were listed.

San Benito County: Completed 0.4 miles of pavement rehabilitation along the 5000 block of Southside Road (2021).

