Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Recent San Benito County wastewater trends saw a slight rise in the coronavirus before Thanksgiving and following Christmas.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can be tracked through wastewater samples. According to county wastewater surveillance data, the trends show an increase in the virus from Nov 22 to Dec. 27.

Epidemiologist for San Benito County Janel Obenchain recommended looking at wastewater levels instead of cases.

“Wastewater surveillance is the best available tool because people aren’t getting tested the way they were before,” Obenchain said. “In order to understand overall trends it would be very limited in just looking at laboratory testing.”

COVID-19 is measured by the quantity of nucleic acid.

Wastewater sample collections shows SARS-CoV-2 trends within the last three months. Image from San Benito County Wastewater Surveillance data.

Wastewater sample collections shows RSV trends within the last three months. Image from San Benito County Wastewater Surveillance data.

Wastewater sample collections shows Influenza A trends within the last three months. Image from San Benito County Wastewater Surveillance data.

Data also shows Influenza A, known as the common flu, was more prevalent in wastewater surveillance trends on Dec. 13, then steadily declined by Christmas. RSV peaked on Dec. 1, then plateaued and gradually declined.

Based on healthcare provider visits for fever, cough and sore throat, influenza and COVID-19 are on the rise in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In San Benito County, though, COVID hospital admissions are relatively low, CDC data reports.

Influenza positive tests and hospital admissions between Nov. 2023 and Jan. 8. Data from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Michael Bogey said, “Currently, in the ER we are seeing an influx of influenza, RSV and COVID, in that order. Influenza is the most severe and has hospitalized more people than RSV or COVID.”

Between Nov. 1 and Jan. 8, the hospital tested 278 positive influenza patients and admitted 15 of them, according to hospital data.

COVID-19 positive tests and hospital admissions between November 2023 and Jan. 8. Data from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Bogey said overall, COVID admissions are becoming rare since the virus has mutated into a less severe illness.

According to hospital data, between Nov. 1 and Jan. 8, the hospital tested 107 positive Covid patients and admitted 16 of them.

“RSV is tough on babies, but has been less severe than in the past years,” Bogey said. “There are fewer children being hospitalized.”

RSV positive tests and hospital admissions between November 2023 and Jan. 8. Data from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

According to hospital data, between Nov. 1 and Jan. 8, the hospital tested 254 RSV positive patients and admitted 11 of them.

Bogey said residents should exercise safe hygiene practices to avoid getting sick.

“Washing your hands is the number one recommendation to help protect yourself from these illnesses,” he said. “Be considerate of others and cover your coughs and sneezes. Educate yourself and use common sense. If you are sick, especially if you are running a fever, stay home.”

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.